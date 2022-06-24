Search

24 Jun 2022

Just days left to apply for Caravan, Camping, Campervan and Motorhome grant

The scheme is open to voluntary and community groups across Donegal

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

24 Jun 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

There are only a few days left to apply to Donegal County Council for the Caravan, Camping, Campervan and Motorhome Grant Scheme.

This funding is open to voluntary or community-based groups seeking to offer new and additional overnight  facilities in locations currently underserved in the county. 

The grant is eligible for the development of overnight facilities including signage, site markings, site improvements, ground works for new spaces, black and grey water disposal, charging points and lighting.  

The grant is only available for sites that can provide at least four additional spaces for overnight campers, campervans and motorhomes visitors and avoiding the displacement of existing services will be a key consideration.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray believes the grant scheme can provide an opportunity for new revenue streams for voluntary organisations.

He said: “This phase of the Caravan, Camping, Campervan and Motorhome grant scheme is targeting voluntary based groups and will we believe help to expand on the overnight accommodation options for the caravan, camping, campervan and motorhome sector and also provide a new and alternative income stream for groups in the county. 

“As with the first call of the scheme, Donegal County Council are seeking to ensure the development of options for visitors in the sector while protecting those businesses who are already providing these services”.

The funding is recoupable, and funds can be drawn down once evidence of payment and related documentation is received by Donegal County Council. The application process is now open, with a closing date of June 30. 

Application forms are available on the Donegal County Council website at https://www.donegalcoco.ie/business/developingourtourismsector/

Anyone seeking further information can contact Amanda McNamee by emailing CCCgrantscheme@donegalcoco.ie or phoning 074 9172282.

