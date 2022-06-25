Search

25 Jun 2022

Rain and thunderstorms as Donegal added to weather warning list

Rain and thunderstorms as Donegal added to weather warning list

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

25 Jun 2022 9:33 AM

A Status Yellow Rain and Thunderstorm warning was extended to Donegal late last night and also includes Munster, Connacht, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Westmeath, Longford and Cavan

Heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places may lead to spot flooding, with the highest rainfall totals likely to be near the west coast on high ground.

It will ramain valid until 6pm thsi Saturday evening.

The state forecaster, Met Éireann say it will be unseasonably wet and windy today with strong southerly winds. Rain will persist over the western half of the country, heavy and thundery at times.

Beginning mostly dry across the eastern half of the country, outbreaks of rain will extend to the east later by evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 17 degrees, coolest across Munster and Connacht.


Tonight will bring further spells of rain and showers across the country. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly or variable winds, strong along coasts.

https://twitter.com/MetEireann/status/1540422596138778626


Tomorrow will be a mix of sunny spells and widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers for tomorrow, Sunday, particularly in the eastern half of the country.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

The National Outloot indicates that it will Remain unsettled and cool, with rain and heavy showers at times.

On Sunday night there will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

News

