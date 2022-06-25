McHugh's Miscellany: Why fear the wrath of El Presidente?

I see my old pal President Michael D Higgins has been causing a bit of a kerfuffle in government circles about comments he made recently over the smouldering, if not explosive housing crisis. He invoked the dastardly “D” word - Disaster.
Housing “isn’t a crisis any more – it is a disaster”, he said.
I also read where one minister said his “interventions” were “getting embarrassing” after a few previous observations on his beloved island.
Our President Michael Daniel Higgins
And by all accounts he should be taken to task about one of the greatest social issues directly affecting its citizens for decades.
Naughty, naughty El Presidente!
Now when I say that he is an old friend, I do not mean that I have ever been invited to one of his yearly garden parties but there is a connection.
When I was the Auditor of the Soc & Pol Society at UCG or its various manifestations thereafter, he was the first guest speaker to help me out when we organised the Society’s first event at college.
Perchance he was also my lecturer and a colourful and entertaining one at that. And you certainly need some of those!
I enjoyed his eclectic turn of phrase, or very occasional berate to a noisy student.
But this was always delivered with the charm, elegance and wit that would have pleased any Professor of English at the college, of which he was not, may I add.
Áras an Uachtaráin - the home of the Irish President
But he did write for Hot Press and as a good socialist does, he wanted a more equal playing field for rich and poor.
He was always deeply passionate and sometimes was prone to building up a little head of steam in political discourse in later years as he went politico full time after trading in academic life.
As President, I think he has carried out the duties to which he was elected to, with great efficiency and propriety, befitting both his scholarly and political gravitas.
