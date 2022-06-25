Search

25 Jun 2022

Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Saturday evening, June 25, 2022

Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, June 25, 2022

Staff Reporter

25 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

news@donegallive.ie

The following deaths have occurred:

Peter Kelly, Cobh/Ballybofey

Bridget Porter, Burt

Alan Patrick Moyne, Burnfoot

Isabel Laverty, Stranorlar

Colum Byrne, Kilcar

Hugh Bonner, Stirlingshire and formerly Lifford

Cáit McColgan, Cork/USA/Muff

- Jack Kelly, Rossnowlagh/Glasgow

Peter Kelly, Cobh/Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Peter Kelly ''Glenfin'' Walterstown, Cobh, Cork/Ballybofey. Late of Irish Tugs.

Unexpectedly, but peacefully surrounded by his loving family & in the loving care of Dr. Harry Kelleher & formerly Dr. Peter Morehan & all at Cobh Community Hospital.

Devoted husband & best friend of the recently deceased Carmel (nee Foley) & adored father of James, Josephine (Nolan), Veronica (Foley), Paula & Peter & dear brother of the late Sr. Paula Kelly LCM, John Kelly, Hughie Kelly & Annie Deery.

Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by his sons, daughters, grandchildren Edward, Aileen, Mark, Peter, Conor, Aoife, Megan, Jayne, Aisling, Mikey, George & Emily, great-granddaughters Fiadh, Hannah & Isla, sons in law Michael Nolan, Mick Foley & Luke Bardsley, daughters in law Maeve Troupe Kelly & Fiona Barrett, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & a wide circle of friends.

Reception into St. Colman's Cathedral on Monday June 27 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Colman’s Cemetery

Peter’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie

House Strictly Private Please

Bridget Porter, Burt

The death has occurred at her residence of Bridget Porter nee Taylor, Carrowen, Burt.
 
Beloved wife of the late William and dear sister of William Taylor.
 
Her remains are reposing at her brother William’s residence Altaghaderry, Killea.
 
Removal today Saturday June 25 at 4.30pm to St Aengus’ Church, Burt to repose overnight.
 
Requiem Mass tomorrow Sunday June 26 at 1.30pm followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.
 
Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.
 
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Alan Patrick Moyne, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Buncrana Community Hospital of Alan Patrick Moyne, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot.

Beloved husband of Eileen, loving father of Gérard, Bernadette, Ciaran, Linda, Alan and the late Corinne and dear brother of Mary Ann and Martin.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Sunday morning June 26 to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11.15am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

 

Isabel Laverty, Stranorlar


The peaceful death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Isabel Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Remains will be reposing at her home from 6pm to 10pm on Saturday, June 25 and from 11am to 10pm Sunday. Removal from there on Monday morning at 10.20am for Mass of the Resurrection at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for 11am, burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery, Stranorlar.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired in memory of Isabel to Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Hospital, c/o Martin McGowan at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Stranorlar, or any family member.

 

Colum Byrne, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Colum Byrne; Kilcausey, Kilcar. Remains reposing at his home.

Removal from there on Thursday, June 30 at 10am for Cremation at Lakelands, Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm.

Hugh Bonner, Stirlingshire and formerly Lifford

The death has occurred on Wednesday, June 15 of Hugh Bonner, Gargunnock, Stirlingshire, Scotland and formerly of The Diamond, Lifford. Husband of the late Violet.

Dearly loved Father of Martin, Emeline, the late Morris and father in Law to Gerard.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, June 28 at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Sterling with burial immediately afterwards in Gargunnock Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Youtube channel; Stmarysrcchurchsterling.

Cáit McColgan, Cork/USA/Muff

The death has occurred of Cáit McColgan (née O'Sullivan), Quincy, Massachusetts and formerly of Bantry, County Cork and Muff. 

Beloved wife of Gabriel McColgan, formerly Iskaheen, Muff. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gabriel, daughters Leann and Shauna, her parents Noreen and Denis O'Sullivan, Glencreagh Bantry, her sisters and brothers Stephen, Mairead, Louise, Michael, Kieran, Daniel, Dominic, Alan, Nealius and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, a wide circle of relatives and dear friends.

Her remains are reposing in Coakley's Funeral Home, Bantry on Tuesday evening, June 28 from 7pm to 8pm with vigil prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 29 at 11am in St Finbarr's Church, Bantry livestreamed on http://bantryparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Bantry.

Jack Kelly, Rossnowlagh/Glasgow

The death has occurred peacefully after a short illness of John Francis (Jack) Kelly, formerly of Rossnowlagh and Glasgow.

Predeceased by his wife Bernadette Kelly, née Ward, of Glenties and Glasgow and brother Hugh James (Oodie) Kelly of Rossnowlagh. Dearly loved brother to Sarah Carlton (Canada) and precious and much-loved father to children (Frank, Hugh and Bernadette) and grandfather to (Lewis and Fraser). Deeply missed by all the Kelly family, son-in-law (Duncan) and daughter-in-law (Roslyn), extended family relatives, neighbours and all his friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in Lady of Lourdes parish in Glasgow on Thursday, June 30 at 10am.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.

