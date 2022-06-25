Search

26 Jun 2022

Cork's win over Waterford confirms Donegal's All-Ireland quarter-final with Dublin

Waterford led by four points at a stage, which left Donegal in a sweat, before Cork came back to win which means Donegal reach the last eight behind the Leesiders

Cork's win over Waterford confirms Donegal's All-Ireland quarter-final with Dublin

Katy Herron of Donegal in action against Nicole Owens of Dublin during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 semi-final

Reporter:

Alan Foley

25 Jun 2022 10:33 PM

Donegal's place in the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship was confirmed with Cork's 2-10 to 1-5 win over Waterford this evening.

Doireann O’Sullivan shot 1-7 and Cork survived a stern test of their credentials with victory at MW Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise. Shane Ronayne’s side had to come from four points down against their Munster rivals before securing their place in the quarter-finals as Group D winners following a double-scores result.

Maxi Curran's Donegal will play Dublin, who defeated Mayo 2-14 to 1-7 to win Group A, in the last eight. The victors from that will play either Galway or All-Ireland champions Meath. The other last eight ties see Kerry face Armagh and Cork take on Mayo. 

The relegation play-offs have Cavan paired with Westmeath and Monaghan due to play Waterford.

Donegal were 1-10 to 1-5 victors over Waterford before losing to Cork 2-12 to 1-10. Last season Donegal's All-Ireland campaign ended with defeat to Dublin in the quarter-finals, going down 2-12 to 2-17 in Carrick-on-Shannon and in 2020, Dublin effectively ended Donegal's chances with a 2-13 to 2-10 win in Cavan.

The most recent meeting of the sides came in March in the Lidl National Football League Division 1 semi-final, where Donegal struck late goals through Emma McCrory and Yvonne Bonner to win out 2-8 to 1-10.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media