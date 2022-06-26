Search

26 Jun 2022

30 year service award for man who joined RNLI after he was himself was rescued

There has been a flood of good wishes for the Lough Swilly RNLI volunteer

Lough Swilly RNLI

Seamus McDaid and his wife Liz at the awards ceremony

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

26 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

An incident that could very well have ended with two young men losing their lives at sea turned out to be a lifechanging moment for one of them.

After being rescued by the RNLI, a young Seamus McDaid dedicated himself to the service, and to saving lives at sea.

A spokesperson for Lough Swilly RNLI took to social media to share news of a special award for Seamus on Saturday.

"Over 30 years ago, a young Seamus McDaid and his friend, Christian McGinley were rescued clinging from rocks after their boat developed engine trouble," said the spokesperson.

"Seamus, grateful to be alive joined Lough Swilly RNLI.

"Today, along with his wife Liz, Seamus was awarded the 30 year long service medal from the RNLI at Saint Helen's Hotel, Dublin.

"30 years on the pager is some achievement! We at Lough Swilly are immensely proud of Seamus. Enjoy the celebrations folks!"

More than 100 people have left messages of congratulations and gratitude in the comments section of the Lough Swilly RNLI Facebook post.

They include:

"Congratulations Seamus Mc Daid, fantastic achievement. You all do a great job."

"That’s brilliant service. Well done Seamus Mc Daid."

"Congratulations Seamus, what a great achievement and well deserved."

"Class! What a great story! Remember that day ...congratulations and well done Seamé on your achievement."

"Well done Seamus , incredible dedication."

