Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, June 27, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Peter Vermeer, Ballyara, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Peter Vermeer, Ballyara, Killybegs and formerly the Netherlands.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Annie Bridget, son Peter, daughter-in-law Byanca grandson Conall, grandaughter Abbey, brothers, sisters and brothers in law, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence strictly for family only.

Removal on Tuesday, June 28, to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for 4pm.

Kathleen Logan, Urblereagh, Malin Head

The death has taken place at her home of Kathleen Logan, Urblereagh, Malin Head. Beloved wife of Raymond and much-loved mother of Jennifer, Lorraine and William.

Removal from Kelly’s Funeral Premises, Carndonagh at 6pm going to her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 11:30am to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Malin Presbyterian Church, Lagg burial ground.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice.

John Gallagher, Teelin

The death has occurred of John Gallagher, Ranakilla, Teelin, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny this evening to arrive at his late residence at 7pm.

House private this evening please.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 12pm to 7pm today, Monday, with house private at all other times.

Removal from his late residence on Tuesday morning for 1pm Funeral Mass in St Columba's Church, Carrick with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Gallagher family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this difficult time.



Tom Shaw, Bruckless

The death has occurred of Tom Shaw, Meenabrock, Bruckless at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents David and Bella and his Sister May. Tom will be sadly missed by his wife Bernie, his daughters, Elaine, Colette, and Claire, his sons, Derek, Stephen and Ronan, his sons in law, Jody and Stephen, daughters in law, Catherine, Emma and Susan and his 11 adoring grandchildren, his brother Joe, his extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Removal on Monday at 12.30 going to the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless. Funeral service at 1 o'clock with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral service can be viewed on the Facebook page of Bruckless Church Saint Joseph and Saint Conal.

House private to family, friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only, please.

Mick Kelly, Letterkenny / Dublin

The death has occurred suddenly at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael (Mick) Kelly, Letterkenny and formerly of Old Cabra Road, Dublin 7.

Predeceased by his father Michael and brother Jim. Sadly missed by his partner Audrey, daughters Jade and Kirsty, mother Patsy, brothers John, Gerard, Derek, Mark and Rob, sister Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family.

His remains will repose at the family home in Hartstown, Dublin 15 on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Jordanstown, Enfield, County Meath arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-assumption

Family flowers only, donations to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny. http://www.donegalhospice.ie

Please continue to respect and follow Public Health advice, to ensure the safety of all, at the residence, church and cemetery.

Anna Mary McGinty (née Kelly), Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Anna Mary (May) Mc Ginty (née Kelly), Goland, Ballybofey, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late William and much-loved mother of Liam, Maria, Michael, Terry, and Edel, cherished sister of Jackie, Iris, and Jim, also the late Yvonne, Liam, and George. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sister, brothers, grandchildren, nephews, nieces extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence and leaving her home on Tuesday, June 28, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Peter Wyatt, Donegal Town

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Wyatt, Drimgorman, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town.

His remains are reposing at the family home today, Monday, from 12 noon to 4pm.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Killymard, on Monday evening to arrive for 7pm. House private for removal, family only please.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Covid guidelines to be adhered to at all times.



Michael Kelly, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Michael Kelly, 27 Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Letterkenny University Hospital. Beloved husband of Rose, much-loved father of Marie, Ann, Monica and Sophie, Charlie, John, Michael and Eugene.

Kindly remembered by his brother Patrick, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and very many friends. Predeceased by his sisters Greta, Kathleen and Josephine, his brother Joseph and his daughter-in-law Sonia.

Remains reposing at his on Monday, June 27, from 5pm-10pm. Funeral leaving his residence at 10.30pm on Wednesday June 30 for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member. Family, neighbours and close friends are welcome. Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral, please.



Lorna Doherty, Dungloe

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Lorna Doherty Main Street, Dungloe.

Sadly missed by her parents Anthony and Nan (Doherty Travel), brother Seamus, (Karolyne), sisters Catherine Kelly, (Tony), Patricia White, (Hugh), Mary Frances, Eimer, uncles and aunt, nieces and nephews and extended family.

Her remains are reposing at her parents home on Main Street. House is strictly private, please.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Crona's Church Dungloe followed by interment in Dungloe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice.

Mary Gillespie, Kilcar

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Mary Gillespie, Carrick Road, Kilcar.

Wife of the late Dan Gillespie, dear mother of Justin, Nula, Christy, Anna, Una and Geraldine and sister of Anna, Nóra and Mairéad. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home until after night prayers at 10pm.

Removal from her home Monday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar, at 12 noon. Interment will take place afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House private morning of the funeral, please.



Peter Kelly, Cobh / Ballybofey

The unexpected but peaceful death has occurred of Peter Kelly ''Glenfin'' Walterstown, Cobh, Cork, Ballybofey and late of Irish Tugs surrounded by his loving family at Cobh Community Hospital.

Devoted husband and best friend of the recently deceased Carmel (née Foley) and adored father of James, Josephine (Nolan), Veronica (Foley), Paula and Peter and dear brother of the late Sr Paula Kelly LCM, John Kelly, Hughie Kelly and Annie Deery.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons, daughters, grandchildren Edward, Aileen, Mark, Peter, Conor, Aoife, Megan, Jayne, Aisling, Mikey, George and Emily, great-granddaughters Fiadh, Hannah and Isla, sons-in-law Michael Nolan, Mick Foley and Luke Bardsley, daughters in law Maeve Troupe Kelly and Fiona Barrett, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reception into St Colman's Cathedral on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St Colman’s Cemetery

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie

House strictly private, please.

Isabel Laverty, Stranorlar

The peaceful death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Isabel Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Removal from her late residence on Monday morning at 10.20am for Mass of the Resurrection at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for 11am, burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery, Stranorlar.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired in memory of Isabel to Patients Comfort Fund, St Joseph’s Hospital, c/o Martin McGowan at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Stranorlar, or any family member.



Colum Byrne, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Colum Byrne, Kilcausey, Kilcar.

His remains reposing at his home.

Removal from there on Thursday, June 30, at 10am for Cremation at Lakelands, Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm.



Hugh Bonner, Stirlingshire / Lifford

The death has occurred of Hugh Bonner, Gargunnock, Stirlingshire, Scotland and formerly of The Diamond, Lifford.

Husband of the late Violet. Dearly loved father of Martin, Emeline, the late Morris and father-in-law to Gerard.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Sterling with burial immediately afterwards in Gargunnock Cemetery.



Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Youtube channel Stmarysrcchurchsterling.



Cáit McColgan, Cork / USA / Muff

The death has occurred of Cáit McColgan (née O'Sullivan), Quincy, Massachusetts and formerly of Bantry, County Cork and Muff.

Beloved wife of Gabriel McColgan, formerly Iskaheen, Muff. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gabriel, daughters Leann and Shauna, her parents Noreen and Denis O'Sullivan, Glencreagh Bantry, her sisters and brothers Stephen, Mairead, Louise, Michael, Kieran, Daniel, Dominic, Alan, Nealius and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, a wide circle of relatives and dear friends.

Her remains are reposing in Coakley's Funeral Home, Bantry on Tuesday evening, June 28 from 7pm to 8pm with vigil prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 29 at 11am in St Finbarr's Church, Bantry livestreamed on http://bantryparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Bantry.



Jack Kelly, Rossnowlagh / Glasgow

The death has occurred peacefully after a short illness of John Francis (Jack) Kelly, formerly of Rossnowlagh and Glasgow.

Predeceased by his wife Bernadette Kelly, née Ward, of Glenties and Glasgow and brother Hugh James (Oodie) Kelly of Rossnowlagh. Dearly loved brother to Sarah Carlton (Canada) and precious and much-loved father to children (Frank, Hugh and Bernadette) and grandfather to (Lewis and Fraser). Deeply missed by all the Kelly family, son-in-law (Duncan) and daughter-in-law (Roslyn), extended family relatives, neighbours and all his friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in Lady of Lourdes parish in Glasgow on Thursday, June 30, at 10am.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.