Search

28 Jun 2022

Funds being raised for girl (4) who is donating her hair to charity

Four-year-old Dáire Friel is donating hair from her first haircut to a charity that makes wigs for sick children

Funds being raised for girl (4) who is donating her hair to charity

Dáire Friel is donating 12 inches of hair from her first haircut to the Little Princess Trust

Reporter:

Declan Magee

27 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help a  four-year-old Inishowen girl raise funds to pay for a cut of her own hair to be made into a wig for sick children. 

Dáire Friel from Malin Head will be donating the 12 inches of hair from her first haircut to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people in the UK and Ireland who have lost their own hair through cancer.

Dáire, who attends Playdays preschool in Malin Head, has decided to get a new hairstyle for beginning national school next year. 

Malin Head woman takes on the ‘Big Four’ for the Little Blue Heroes

Sharon Ward is aiming to climb the highest mountain in each Irish province in just 24 hours

Her mother, Michelle Coyle, has begun a fundraising campaign to raise the £550 the charity needs to make the wig. “Her hair is down to her bum and she has grown it since she was born,” she said. 

“She is going into big school in September and wants a new hairstyle to make her more grown-up looking for going to school and wants it cut up to her shoulder. So I talked to her about donating it to other little children who are fighting cancer who don't have any care and she said she would love to do that and help make other little girls feel pretty.”

Once the hair is donated the charity still needs to pay to get the wig made.

“We just thought it would help along the way to have the money ready along with the hair.”

Michelle said Dáire is very excited to be able to help other children and her friends think it's great she is doing it as she has the longest hair in class.

“She has mainly reached this decision because she wants to help other children to have confidence and feel just as gorgeous as everyone else,” she said.

Dáire will be getting her hair cut on July 15 and it is hoped to have the €600 raised by then.

Anyone wishing to donate to the campaign can do so here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media