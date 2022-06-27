Gallery: Local players honoured at Inishowen League presentation

Services to Football in Inishowen Award- Standing L- R- John McLaughlin, Treasurer, Gerard Davenport, Vice Chairman, Jude McCrossan, Registrar, and Diarmuid O'Brien, Secretary. Seated L- R- Gerry McAnaney, FAI President, Joe McLaughlin, Cockhill Celtic- Recipient, and Terence Hegarty, PRO. PHOTOS: Kerrie Quinn, nwpresspics
