Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, June 28

Maureen Cunningham, Malinmore

The death has occurred of Maureen (Magoo) Cunningham (née McGowan), Malinmore.



Pre-deceased by her daughter Olive, Maureen passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness in the loving care of her family.

Beloved wife of Barney, loving mother to Christine and Kevin, Maureen will be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Joanne, her grandchildren Matthew, Grace, Brodie and Kenzie, her sisters Francie and Hilda, her brother Liam, brother-in-law Frank, sisters-in-law Margaret, Philomena and Angela and her many nieces and nephews and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Removal from Shovelin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Wednesday at 2pm to arrive at her late residence in Malinmore for 3pm.

Reposing at her home from 3pm until 10pm on Wednesday and from 12 noon until 10pm on Thursday. The family home is private at all other times and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from her late residence on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Columba’s Church, Carrick for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Donegal Branch MS through any family member or Curran’s Funeral Services.

Dolly McCole, Maghery, Dungloe

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Dolly McCole, Maghery, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm and again on Wednesday from 2pm with removal at 6pm going to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Sam Graham, Australia and St Johnston

The death has taken place of Sam Graham, Perth Western, Australia and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston.

Son of late Moses and Kathleen Graham.

Brother of Joe, Kathleen, Thompson, Janette and the late Stephen Graham.

Cremation will take place in Perth, Western Australia.

Moira Gallagher, Upper Main Street, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Moira Gallagher, Upper Main Street, Donegal Town.

Remembered by her loving children Mark, Anita and Declan, grandchildren nephews, nieces, brothers and friends.

Moira’s remains will repose at her late residence from 12 noon until 9pm on Tuesday, leaving her residence at 10.30am on Wednesday for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town with burial immediately afterwards in Clar graveyard.

House private to family and friends on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Saint Vincent De Paul, Donegal Town, care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

Very Reverend Brian Quinn P.P., Letterkenny and Laghey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Very Reverend Brian Quinn, P.P., Church of the Irish Martyrs, Parish of Aughaninshin, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his parents Packie and Kathleen, Greaghs, Laghey. Beloved brother of Pat (Donegal Town) Joe (Cork), Michael (Canada), Marian Boyle (Ballyshannon) and Bernie Quinn (Laghey).

Fr Brian will be deeply missed by his brothers, sisters, sister-in-law Marian, brothers-in-law Josie and Kevin, aunt, Teresa Travers (Laghey), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and a wide circle of family, friends, fellow Clergy and parishioners.

Fr. Brian’s remains are reposing in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine today (Tuesday, June 28) from 11am until Rosary at 9pm.

Requiem Mass there on Wednesday at 11am and can be viewed on www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member

Peter Vermeer, Ballyara, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Peter Vermeer, Ballyara, Killybegs and formerly the Netherlands.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Annie Bridget, son Peter, daughter-in-law Byanca, grandson Conall, granddaughter Abbey, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence, strictly for family only.

Removal on Tuesday, June 28, to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for 4pm.

Kathleen Logan, Urblereagh, Malin Head

The death has taken place at her home of Kathleen Logan, Urblereagh, Malin Head. Beloved wife of Raymond and much-loved mother of Jennifer, Lorraine and William.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 11.30am to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Malin Presbyterian Church, Lagg burial ground.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice.

John Gallagher, Teelin

The death has occurred of John Gallagher, Ranakilla, Teelin, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Removal from his late residence on Tuesday morning for 1pm Funeral Mass in St Columba's Church, Carrick with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mick Kelly, Letterkenny / Dublin

The death has occurred suddenly at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael (Mick) Kelly, Letterkenny and formerly of Old Cabra Road, Dublin 7.

Predeceased by his father Michael and brother Jim. Sadly missed by his partner Audrey, daughters Jade and Kirsty, mother Patsy, brothers John, Gerard, Derek, Mark and Rob, sister Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family.

His remains reposed at the family home in Hartstown, Dublin 15 on Monday evening.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Jordanstown, Enfield, County Meath arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-assumption

Family flowers only, donations to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Please continue to respect and follow Public Health advice, to ensure the safety of all, at the residence, church and cemetery.

Anna Mary McGinty (née Kelly), Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Anna Mary (May) McGinty (née Kelly), Goland, Ballybofey, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late William and much-loved mother of Liam, Maria, Michael, Terry, and Edel, cherished sister of Jackie, Iris, and Jim, also the late Yvonne, Liam, and George. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sister, brothers, grandchildren, nephews, nieces extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence and leaving her home on Tuesday, June 28, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.



Peter Wyatt, Donegal Town

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Wyatt, Drimgorman, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town.

His remains reposed at the family home on Monday. Removal to St Mary's Church, Killymard took place on Monday evening.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Covid guidelines to be adhered to at all times.



Michael Kelly, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Michael Kelly, 27 Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Rose, much-loved father of Marie, Ann, Monica and Sophie, Charlie, John, Michael and Eugene.

Kindly remembered by his brother Patrick, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and very many friends. Predeceased by his sisters Greta, Kathleen and Josephine, his brother Joseph and his daughter-in-law Sonia.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral leaving there at 10.30am on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family, neighbours and close friends are welcome. Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral, please.



Lorna Doherty, Dungloe

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Lorna Doherty, Main Street, Dungloe.

Sadly missed by her parents Anthony and Nan (Doherty Travel), brother Seamus, (Karolyne), sisters Catherine Kelly, (Tony), Patricia White, (Hugh), Mary Frances, Eimer, uncles and aunt, nieces and nephews and extended family.

Her remains are reposing at her parents' home on Main Street. House is strictly private, please.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Crona's Church, Dungloe followed by interment in Dungloe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice.



Colum Byrne, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Colum Byrne, Kilcausey, Kilcar.

His remains reposing at his home.

Removal from there on Thursday, June 30, at 10am for Cremation at Lakelands, Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm.



Hugh Bonner, Stirlingshire / Lifford

The death has occurred of Hugh Bonner, Gargunnock, Stirlingshire, Scotland and formerly of The Diamond, Lifford.

Husband of the late Violet. Dearly loved father of Martin, Emeline, the late Morris and father-in-law to Gerard.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Stirling with burial immediately afterwards in Gargunnock Cemetery.

Cáit McColgan, Cork / USA / Muff

The death has occurred of Cáit McColgan (née O'Sullivan), Quincy, Massachusetts and formerly of Bantry, County Cork and Muff.

Beloved wife of Gabriel McColgan, formerly Iskaheen, Muff.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gabriel, daughters Leann and Shauna, her parents Noreen and Denis O'Sullivan, Glencreagh Bantry, her sisters and brothers Stephen, Mairead, Louise, Michael, Kieran, Daniel, Dominic, Alan, Nealius and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, a wide circle of relatives and dear friends.

Her remains are reposing in Coakley's Funeral Home, Bantry on Tuesday evening, June 28 from 7pm to 8pm with vigil prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 29 at 11am in St Finbarr's Church, Bantry livestreamed on http://bantryparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Bantry.



Jack Kelly, Rossnowlagh / Glasgow

The death occurred peacefully after a short illness of John Francis (Jack) Kelly, formerly of Rossnowlagh and Glasgow.

Predeceased by his wife Bernadette Kelly, née Ward, of Glenties and Glasgow and brother Hugh James (Oodie) Kelly of Rossnowlagh.

Dearly loved brother to Sarah Carlton (Canada) and precious and much-loved father to children (Frank, Hugh and Bernadette) and grandfather to (Lewis and Fraser). Deeply missed by all the Kelly family, son-in-law (Duncan) and daughter-in-law (Roslyn), extended family relatives, neighbours and all his friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in Lady of Lourdes parish in Glasgow on Thursday, June 30 at 10am.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.