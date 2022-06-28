Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, June 28

The following deaths have occurred:

Anthony McGrenra, Letterkenny and Trentagh

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny on Monday after an illness bravely borne, and surrounded by his loving family, of Anthony McGrenra, Listillion, Letterkenny F92 HHT7 and formerly Carrick, Trentagh.

Predeceased by his mother Essie and father-in-law Danny Boner (Big D, Burtonport). Deeply missed by loving wife Catherine and adoring children Ruth, Paul and Neil, father, Patrick (Carrick, Trentagh), brothers Aidan (Carrick, Trentagh) and Connell (Mullagheep, Ballyarr), sisters Patricia McGrenra (Glenoughty Close, Glencar) and Mary Doherty (Carrick, Trentagh), mother-in-law Anne Boner (Burtonport), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Anthony’s remains will be reposing at his home from 12 noon on Wednesday and 12 noon on Thursday.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 1 at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice please c/o any family member.

Maura Patton, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Maura Patton, Mullindrait, Stranorlar, peacefully at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late William and much loved mother of Karen, Colette, Claire, Seamus and Liam, cherished sister of Teresa,

Imelda, Bernadette and the late Bro Raymond (Noel Sweeney) and Paul.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, Jack, Kieran, Kathryn, Cliodhna, Charlie, Oscar, Amelia, Milo, Esmee, and Joelle, daughters in law, Katrina, and Tracy, son in law, Gerald, nephews, nieces extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence this evening, Tuesday from 6pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, June 30 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment in Drumkeen Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ChurchofMaryImmaculateStranorlar/

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, Barnes View Ward, care of any family member.

Family time from 10pm until 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

John Gildea, Monaghan and Glenties

The death has taken place of John Gildea, Cavanreagh, Silverstream, Co. Monaghan, formerly of Stranaglough, Glenties. He passed away in his 89th year at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his sister Sr Columba. John is fondly remembered by his wife Margaret, his children Vivian, Louise, Giles, Edwina and Konrad, sons-in-law George, Michael and Murray and daughter-in-law Anne, grandchildren Euan, Evanna, Finn, Ellis and Farah, his brother Patrick and sister Susan, extended family and friends.

John’s remains will repose at his residence until removal on Wednesday to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Tyholland for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-tyholland.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and friends only please.

Pól Sweeney, Derrybeg

The sudden death has taken place in Thailand of Pól Sweeney, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Pól’s remains will repose at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92DN4X), from 4pm to 9pm on Wednesday June 29 and on Thursday, June 30. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Friday morning, July 1 at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

House strictly private to family only.

Thomas Breslin, Dublin and Ardara

The death has occurred of Thomas 'The Diamond' Breslin, Ranelagh, Dublin and Ardara.



He passed away peacefully on Monday. A wake to celebrate his life will take place in the Harcourt Hotel on Thursday, June 30 from 7.30pm and in Ardara on Friday, July 8.

Eamonn Thomas, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Eamonn Thomas, Cullionboy, Barnesmore, Donegal Town.

He died peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Eamonn’s remains will be brought to St Agatha’s Church, Clar on Wednesday evening for 7pm to reside overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am in St Agatha’s Church, Clar on Thursday with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Cunningham, Malinmore

The death has occurred of Maureen (Magoo) Cunningham (née McGowan), Malinmore.



Pre-deceased by her daughter Olive, Maureen passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness in the loving care of her family.

Beloved wife of Barney, loving mother to Christine and Kevin, Maureen will be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Joanne, her grandchildren Matthew, Grace, Brodie and Kenzie, her sisters Francie and Hilda, her brother Liam, brother-in-law Frank, sisters-in-law Margaret, Philomena and Angela and her many nieces and nephews and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Removal from Shovelin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Wednesday at 2pm to arrive at her late residence in Malinmore for 3pm.

Reposing at her home from 3pm until 10pm on Wednesday and from 12 noon until 10pm on Thursday. The family home is private at all other times and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from her late residence on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Columba’s Church, Carrick for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Donegal Branch MS through any family member or Curran’s Funeral Services.

Dolly McCole, Maghery, Dungloe

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Dolly McCole, Maghery, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home with Rosary at 9pm. They will repose on Wednesday from 2pm with removal at 6pm going to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Sam Graham, Australia and St Johnston

The death has taken place of Sam Graham, Perth Western, Australia and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston.

Son of late Moses and Kathleen Graham.

Brother of Joe, Kathleen, Thompson, Janette and the late Stephen Graham.

Cremation will take place in Perth, Western Australia.

Moira Gallagher, Upper Main Street, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Moira Gallagher, Upper Main Street, Donegal Town.

Remembered by her loving children Mark, Anita and Declan, grandchildren nephews, nieces, brothers and friends.

Moira’s remains will repose at her late residence from 12 noon until 9pm on Tuesday, leaving her residence at 10.30am on Wednesday for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town with burial immediately afterwards in Clar graveyard.

House private to family and friends on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Saint Vincent De Paul, Donegal Town, care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

Very Reverend Brian Quinn P.P., Letterkenny and Laghey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Very Reverend Brian Quinn, P.P., Church of the Irish Martyrs, Parish of Aughaninshin, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his parents Packie and Kathleen, Greaghs, Laghey. Beloved brother of Pat (Donegal Town) Joe (Cork), Michael (Canada), Marian Boyle (Ballyshannon) and Bernie Quinn (Laghey).

Fr Brian will be deeply missed by his brothers, sisters, sister-in-law Marian, brothers-in-law Josie and Kevin, aunt, Teresa Travers (Laghey), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and a wide circle of family, friends, fellow Clergy and parishioners.

Fr. Brian’s remains are reposing in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine today (Tuesday, June 28) until Rosary at 9pm.

Requiem Mass there on Wednesday at 11am and can be viewed on www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.



Michael Kelly, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Michael Kelly, 27 Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Rose, much-loved father of Marie, Ann, Monica and Sophie, Charlie, John, Michael and Eugene.

Kindly remembered by his brother Patrick, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and very many friends. Predeceased by his sisters Greta, Kathleen and Josephine, his brother Joseph and his daughter-in-law Sonia.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral leaving there at 10.30am on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family, neighbours and close friends are welcome. Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral, please.

Colum Byrne, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Colum Byrne, Kilcausey, Kilcar.

His remains reposing at his home.

Removal from there on Thursday, June 30, at 10am for Cremation at Lakelands, Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm.

Cáit McColgan, Cork / USA / Muff

The death has occurred of Cáit McColgan (née O'Sullivan), Quincy, Massachusetts and formerly of Bantry, County Cork and Muff.

Beloved wife of Gabriel McColgan, formerly Iskaheen, Muff.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gabriel, daughters Leann and Shauna, her parents Noreen and Denis O'Sullivan, Glencreagh Bantry, her sisters and brothers Stephen, Mairead, Louise, Michael, Kieran, Daniel, Dominic, Alan, Nealius and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, a wide circle of relatives and dear friends.

Her remains are reposing in Coakley's Funeral Home, Bantry on Tuesday evening, June 28 from 7pm to 8pm with vigil prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 29 at 11am in St Finbarr's Church, Bantry livestreamed on http://bantryparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Bantry.



Jack Kelly, Rossnowlagh / Glasgow

The death occurred peacefully after a short illness of John Francis (Jack) Kelly, formerly of Rossnowlagh and Glasgow.

Predeceased by his wife Bernadette Kelly, née Ward, of Glenties and Glasgow and brother Hugh James (Oodie) Kelly of Rossnowlagh.

Dearly loved brother to Sarah Carlton (Canada) and precious and much-loved father to children (Frank, Hugh and Bernadette) and grandfather to (Lewis and Fraser). Deeply missed by all the Kelly family, son-in-law (Duncan) and daughter-in-law (Roslyn), extended family relatives, neighbours and all his friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in Lady of Lourdes parish in Glasgow on Thursday, June 30 at 10am.

