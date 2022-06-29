New free hot desk scheme for remote working available in Inishowen

A new voucher scheme which provides hot desk days for remote working free of charge is available to users in Inishowen.

At least 10,000 hot desk working days will be provided nationally free of charge over the course of the scheme, which is aimed at both existing hub users, as well as those accessing hub facilities for the first time.

Hot desks for the scheme are available at Spraoi agus Spórt in Carndonagh and II Inishowen Innovation in Buncrana.

It is intended that the scheme will run over two phases. Phase one will run until August 31 with the second phase starting in September and expected to run into early 2023.

Initially, the first phase sees three vouchers credited to the accounts of all registered ConnectedHubs.ie users, with each voucher redeemable for a day’s hot-desk working in participating hubs.

Anybody wishing to register for their free vouchers can do so online at www.connectedhubs.ie or via the ConnectedHubs mobile app.



The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced that the Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme has gone live.

“This scheme gives people an opportunity to try out our many remote working hubs across the country for free,” she said.

“This voucher scheme will help more people to realise the benefits of remote working and will provide an opportunity to try before you buy.

“Whether you are fitting in some work while on holiday in Ireland or looking to relocate to rural Ireland, Connected Hubs has an option for you.

“The fact is there are now more people living and working in rural Ireland than ever before.

“Through the implementation of Our Rural Future and the continued drive towards remote working, I want to ensure we continue these positive trends for the benefit of our rural communities.

“The Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme will allow people to try out their local hub for free and I believe many will see it is a much better option for them than working from the kitchen table or facing a long commute.

“They may also decide that the hubs in our wonderful regional towns and villages would make the option of relocating, or moving home, a viable one.”