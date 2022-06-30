One third of septic tank systems failed after they were inspected by Donegal County Council

More than one third of septic tank systems failed after they were inspected in Donegal last year, according to figures just released.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report on Domestic Waste Water Treatment Systems Inspections in 2021 shows that in Donegal a total of 121 inspections of septic tanks were carried out by Donegal County Council.

Of these, 36% failed.

The report also found that of the 274 septic tanks that had failed following an inspection by the local authority between 2013 and 2021, 82% of these have now been fixed.

Nationally, three quarters of systems failing inspection have been fixed, but delays in resolving older failures is a concern.

Faulty septic tank systems are a risk to people’s health and the environment, the EPA states.

The National Inspection Plan 2022-2026 requires increased inspections and enforcement to ensure failed systems are fixed.

Commenting on the report, Dr. Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said, “If you do not maintain your septic tank, it can contaminate your own or your neighbour’s drinking water well, or your local stream, putting your health at risk and that of your family and neighbours. Some of these problems may go unnoticed unless householders check their septic tank and drinking water well.

“Householders should visually check their septic tank and get their well tested at least annually to satisfy themselves that their septic tank is not posing a risk to the health of their families, their neighbours and the environment. Where problems are detected, householders need to take the necessary steps to fix their septic tanks.”

Local authorities issue advisory notices to householders setting out what is required to fix septic tanks that fail inspection. The report found there were 533 cases where issues notified to householders over two years previously had still not been addressed.

The septic tank grant scheme, which was expanded in 2020, offers grants of €5,000 to assist in addressing malfunctioning systems.

The National Inspection Plan for Domestic Waste Water Treatment Systems 2022 - 2026 was published in 2021. The plan increases inspections from 1,000 to 1,200 from 2023 onwards. Inspections will be focused near rivers where there is greater risk to water quality, and areas with shallow soils where there is greater risk to household wells.