Heartbreak for Donegal as Tipperary march onto U-16B All-Ireland final

The Donegal panel before their U-16B All Ireland semi-final at Termonbarry
Battling Donegal were out of luck against Tipperary in their U-16B All Ireland semi-final at Termonbarry GAA Club, Co Roscommon, on Wednesday.
Tipperary 4-14
Donegal 2-8
Malin’s Aisling O’Neill scored a first half goal for the side managed by Liam Skelly, although it was the Munster side who led at the break 2-6 to 1-3.
O’Neill also scored a second half goal on her way to a fine personal total of 2-4, with MacCumhaill’s Katie Dowds hitting two points for Donegal, while Eva Gallagher from Kilcar and Ava Walsh of Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin also hit points. Tipperary now have a final to look forward to against Kildare in two weeks’ time.
Donegal were victorious in the Ulster U-16 Championship Gold final against Monaghan at Augher St MaCartan’s in Tyrone in May, winning an exciting contest 5-10 to 2-17.
Donegal scorers: Aisling O’ Neill 2-4; Katie Dowds 0-2; Eva Gallagher and Ava Walsh 0-1 each.
Donegal: Claire Diver (Dungloe); Erin Leech (Moville), Ellie Ward (Dungloe), Niamh Boner (Termon); Tara Rose Mahon (Buncrana), Ava Caulfield (Dungloe), Katie Dowds (MacCumhaill’s); Cara O’Loughlin (Aodh Ruadh), Ulitah Boyle (Dungloe); Cora Doherty (Naomh Conaill), Bronagh Butler (Carndonagh), Aisling O’Neill (Malin); Eva Gallagher (Kilcar), Mary Anne Ward (Gaoth Dobhair), Ava Walsh (Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin).
Other panellists: Rhiana McColgan (Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin), Maria Ni Ghallachoir (Gaoth Dobhair), Sara Thomas (Four Masters), Clodagh Ellis (Naomh Columba), Orla Molloy (Naomh Conaill), Caoimhe Earley (Ardara), Rebecca Campbell (MacCumhaill’s), Aoibhín McIvor (Moville), Nicole McDaid (Buncrana), Síle Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair), Jessica Gallagher (Ardara), Rhianna McCready (Dungloe), Emily Boyce (MacCumhaill’s), Lauren McCann (Burt), Meave Brady (Termon), Sheila Mc Elchar (Red Hugh’s), Aoibhinn McGinley (St Michael’s), Sarah McGinley (Glenswilly), Eve Boyle Carr (Naomh Conaill).
