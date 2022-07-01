Search

02 Jul 2022

Another hat-trick for on-fire Cache Crumlish

Crumlish scored a treble for the third successive game for Sion Swifts

Cache Crumlish nets hat-trick for Sion Swifts

Cache Crumlish scored a hat-trick at Solitude on Friday night.

Chris McNulty

02 Jul 2022

Cache Crumlish netted her third hat-trick in a row on Friday night for Sion Swifts Under-19s.

The Carndonagh woman bagged a treble in a 4-0 away win over Derry City in the Under-19 NIFL Academy League.

Amy McFarland scored the other Sion goal.

Crumlish was part of the Republic of Ireland Under-15 Schools squad that won the Bob Docherty Cup in April.

In the same month, Crumlish was recruited by Sion.

Crumlish scored five goals in last week’s 9-3 win over Crusaders having struck three in a 5-3 victory over Cliftonville two weeks beforehand.

