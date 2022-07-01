Another hat-trick for on-fire Cache Crumlish

Cache Crumlish scored a hat-trick at Solitude on Friday night.
Cache Crumlish netted her third hat-trick in a row on Friday night for Sion Swifts Under-19s.
The Carndonagh woman bagged a treble in a 4-0 away win over Derry City in the Under-19 NIFL Academy League.
Amy McFarland scored the other Sion goal.
Crumlish was part of the Republic of Ireland Under-15 Schools squad that won the Bob Docherty Cup in April.
In the same month, Crumlish was recruited by Sion.
Crumlish scored five goals in last week’s 9-3 win over Crusaders having struck three in a 5-3 victory over Cliftonville two weeks beforehand.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.