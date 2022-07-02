Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, July 2, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Neil Joe Hartin, Collon, Carndonagh

- John Kelly, Woodlands, Letterkenny and formerly of Manorcunningham

- Mary Donal Gallagher, Meenaniller, Derrybeg and Glassagh

- Hannah Mc Fadden, Falcarragh

- Beatie O' Brien, Kilmacrennan

- John Boyle, Kilcar

- Eddie McDaid, formerly of Upper Fallask, Dumfries.

- Maureen Cunningham, Malinmore

Neil Joe Hartin, Collon, Carndonagh

The death has taken place on July 1 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil Joe Hartin, Collon, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, today at 3pm going to his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Monday at 10:15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for requiem mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany.

Strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

John Kelly, Woodlands, Letterkenny and formerly of Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday July 1 of John Kelly, Woodlands, Letterkenny F92 N8YX and formerly from Manorcunningham.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Phyllis, sons and daughters Dessie, Derek, Shaun, Letterkenny, Eileen Carey, Greencastle, Kate, Martin, Leisha, Siobhan, Letterkenny, Eunan, Raphoe and Noel Doherty, Coolboy, brother Willie, Listillion and sister Kathleen Walker, Clydebank, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

John’s remains will be reposing at his late residence from 12 noon to 10pm on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 from 12 noon to 10pm with Rosary both evenings at 9pm.



Funeral from there on Monday, July 4 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.



Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.



Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. Family time only please on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Donal Gallagher, Meenaniller, Derrybeg and Glassagh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Donal Gallagher, Meenaniller, Derrybeg, originally from Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair.

Mary’s remains are reposing at her late residence. Rosary nightly at 8pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Sunday, July 3, at 1pm with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Parish Webcam or on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page.

Hannah Mc Fadden, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home of Hannah Mc Fadden Ballina, Falcarragh and formerly of Inishbofin.

She is survived by her sister Mary, nieces, nephews and a circle of family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her niece Annie and John Ferry's residence at 35 Ballina, Falcarragh. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Wake is private to family only.

Removal from there on Sunday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in Gortahork Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and shaking of hands.

Beatie O' Brien, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred peacefully at her home, of Beatrice (Beatie) O'Brien, Cloughroe, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Dorothy, son-in-law Simon, granddaughters Sarah and Emma and her husband Paul, great-granddaughters Georgia and Ava, sister-in-law Maggie, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband George.

Her remains are reposing at her home. House private to family and close friends please.

Funeral service on Sunday at 2pm in the Parish Church of St Finian and St Mark, Kilmacrennan, with burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

John Boyle, Kilcar

The death has occurred of John Boyle, Towney, Kilcar.



His remains will arrive at St Cartha's Church, Kilcar on Sunday at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Mass will be streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Interment will take place afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Eddie McDaid, Buncrana / Birkenhead

The death has taken place in Birkenhead, Merseyside of Eddie McDaid, formerly of Upper Fallask, Dumfries.

Son of the late John and Martha McDaid and dear brother of Annie (McLaughlin) Teresa (McDaid), Martha (McDaid), Kathleen (Doherty) and Henry.

Cremation will take place in Liverpool on July 19.

Maureen Cunningham, Malinmore

The death has occurred of Maureen (Magoo) Cunningham (née McGowan), Malinmore.

Pre-deceased by her daughter Olive, Maureen passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of Barney, loving mother to Christine and Kevin, Maureen will be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Joanne, her grandchildren Matthew, Grace, Brodie and Kenzie, her sisters Francie and Hilda, her brother Liam, brother-in-law Frank, sisters-in-law Margaret, Philomena and Angela and her many nieces and nephews and a large circle of relatives and friends.

The family home is private please.

Removal from her late residence on Sunday morning to arrive at St Columba’s Church, Carrick for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Donegal Branch MS through any family member or Curran’s Funeral Services.

Sam Graham, Australia / St Johnston

The death has taken place of Sam Graham, Perth Western, Australia and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston.

Son of late Moses and Kathleen Graham. Brother of Joe, Kathleen, Thompson, Janette and the late Stephen Graham.

Cremation will take place in Perth, Western Australia.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.