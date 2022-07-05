Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, July 5

The following deaths have occurred:

- Hughie McMonagle, Fintown

- Margaret Callaghan, (née Gallagher), Bonemaine, Bridgend

- Laurence McElhinney, Glack, Carndonagh

- Joseph (Joe) McColgan, Drumskellan, Ture, Muff

- Liam Blake, 3 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

Hughie McMonagle, Fintown

The peaceful death has taken place of Hughie Gerard McMonagle, Meenatinny, Fintown.

Remains reposing at his home with funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, July 6 in St Cholmcille’s Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary at 9pm, with family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family time on the morning of the funeral with neighbours and close friends welcome.

The funeral Mass can be viewed online via https://www.Teach-Pobal-Cholmcille-Naofa-Baile-na-Finne.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Margaret Callaghan, (née Gallagher), Bonemaine, Bridgend



The death has occurred at Buncrana Community Hospital of Margaret Callaghan (née Gallagher), Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Predeceased by her husband Willie. Much loved mother of Ita, Gerard, Helena and Kevin and dear sister of Patsy, Francis, Eileen and Angela. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her residence. Removal on Wednesday morning, July 6 at 11am to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.

Family time from 10pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Laurence McElhinney, Glack, Carndonagh

The peaceful death has taken place after a short illness of Laurence McElhinney, Glack, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery



Please continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Joseph (Joe) McColgan, Drumskellan, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph (Joe) McColgan, Drumskellan, Ture, Muff.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Muff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.sacredheartchurchmuff.com

Family flowers only.

Liam Blake, 3 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at his home, surrounded by his loving family, of Liam Blake, 3, Ard Colmcille Letterkenny.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Patsy (née Quinn), sons Michael (Mickey) Letterkenny and Brendan (Benny) Buncrana, daughters Patricia (Trisha) McGranaghan (Letterkenny) and Janet Coyle (Letterkenny), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, sister Mary Greene (Letterkenny), nieces nephews and a wide circle of family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his late residence. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, July 5 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to the Donegal Branch of the M.S. Society or the Friends of L.U.H. c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

