05 Jul 2022

Garda probe following theft of rare breed of ewes from Fahan farmer

Investigation underway as gardaí launch public appeal for information

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

05 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the theft of twenty-seven ewes and thirty-six lambs and two hogget ewes between June 15 and June 25. 

The breed of the stolen sheep involved is swaladale and is uncommon in the county. Some of the sheep has red or blue spray on their backs. Some sheep have green-coloured spray on their heads.  

Gardaí have asked farmers or anyone who may have been approached in relation to the sale of lambs or ewes to contact them. People are also asked to contact gardaí if they noticed any untoward or suspicious activity in the area of Ballynahown, Fanad in and around the above dates.

People who noticed a jeep or trailer in the area, at an unusual time, and may have captured this vehicle on the road at an unusual time on their dashcam are asked to contact Buncrana gardaí on 074 93 20540.

You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

