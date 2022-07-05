Search

05 Jul 2022

Vandals damaged flower boxes and fired flowers into river at Westbrook Bridge

Gardaí recognise the hard work of the community in relation to such projects

Michelle NicPhaidin

05 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Buncrana gardaí are investigating an incident where a number of flowers boxes were damaged in the area of Westbrook Bridge in the town between Saturday, July 2 at 10am and 8am on Sunday, July 3. 
Flowers along the bridge were pulled out and one of the pots was thrown into the river.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh recognised the amount of  hard work and time which goes into the maintenance of such an undertaking and said gardaí are anxious to further our investigation in relation to the matter,
"Any information provided will be greatly welcomed," he said. 

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident to contact Gardaí on 074 93 20540. 

