Search

06 Jul 2022

External review into purchase of mica houses exonerates council staff

Special council meeting to discuss the report to take place on Monday

'I cannot afford to be charity organisation' - An Crannla developer

The report was initiated by the council earlier this year after concerns were raised over the purchase of the houses at An Crannla in Buncrana in 2021

Reporter:

Declan Magee

06 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

An external review of Donegal County Council’s purchase of five houses in Buncrana that tested positive for mica has exonerated council staff from any accusations of wrongdoing.

The report carried out by Dublin-based consultants BDO Ireland was initiated by the council earlier this year after concerns were raised over the purchase of the houses at An Crannla in 2021.

The €600,000 acquisition of the houses has been the subject of heated discussions in the council in recent months. 

Members of the council’s corporate policy group were briefed on the report at a special online meeting on Tuesday by the council's chief executive John McLaughlin and the acting director of housing Patsy Lafferty. They were told the report found no evidence of corrupt behaviour or systemic corruption and that staff involved in the purchase were fully exonerated.

Councillors decided that the report would be released to the staff named in the external review before it is released to councillors.

A special full meeting of the county council is to take place on Monday to discuss the report, which is to be sent to councillors in advance.

Defective blocks action groups declare intent to set up political party

The houses were purchased with funding from the Department of Housing and concern has been raised about whether or not the council informed the department of the presence of mica before the purchase went ahead.

Announcing the external review in February, Mr  McLaughlin said the council did “not see any evidence of corruption” in the purchase of the houses but will allow others “to have a look at it and go through the detail”.

Also in February, the then Cathaoirleach of the council Jack Murray said he had sent information on allegations of corruption regarding the purchase of the houses that he received from one councillor to gardaí. 

The purchase has also been at the centre of allegations of “systemic corruption” within the council by Cllr Frank McBrearty Jnr.

Other councillors have expressed concern that unsubstantiated accusations have tarnished the reputation of the council.

Cllr McBrearty has sent a file on his own investigation into the acquisition of the houses to the local authority and the Garda commissioner.

Donegal County Council has not responded to a request for comment on the completion of the report.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media