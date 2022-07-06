Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Mervyn McClure, Letterkenny

- Marie Brown (née O'Hara) 10 Marina Court, Bundoran and Antrim

- Gerry Donnelly, Marian Villas, Donegal Town

- Helena Devlin née Bradley formerly of Convent Road, Carndonagh

- Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

- Michael O'Boyle, Ballybofey and Achill Island

Mervyn McClure, Letterkenny

The death has occurred on Wednesday July 6, 2022 as the result of a road traffic accident of Mervyn McClure, Lurgy, Letterkenny. Predeceased by his parents Cecil and Isa. Deeply missed by his family, friends and neighbours.

Remains will be reposing at his brother Derek and sister-in-law Janices’ residence at Knockbrack, Letterkenny (F92 F2XN) from 7pm until 10pm on Wednesday, July 6, and from 12 noon until 10pm on Thursday, July 7.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 8, at 1pm travelling via the Lurgy Road going to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for 2pm Funeral Service of Thanksgiving. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Emergency Department, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Marie Brown (née O'Hara) 10 Marina Court, Bundoran and Antrim

The death has occurred of Marie Brown (née O'Hara), 10 Marina Court, Bundoran and Antrim.

Beloved mother of Shauneen Brown, partner John Granaghan Bundoran and Kellie and husband Patrick Farrell Ballyshannon. Deeply loved by her grandchildren CJ, Dylan and Katie. Daughter of the late John and Mary O'Hara and devoted sister to Margaret, Kathleen and Rose and the late Anne.

Marie's Requiem Mass will be in St Peter's Church The Rock, Rock Road, Stoneyford, Lisburn, County Antrim, BT28 3SU on Friday, July 8 at 1pm. All enquiries to P J Brown Funeral Directors, 422 Oldpark Road Belfast 02890351955 / 02890243549.

Gerry Donnelly, Marian Villas, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Gerry Donnelly, Marian Villas, Donegal Town.

He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Anne, son Cormac, daughter Ailbhe, stepdaughters Tanya and Karlene, Gramps to Jayden, Harper and Eli, his brother Seamus, sisters Anna-Marie and Michelle, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his late residence (Eircode F94 X8W3)on Wednesday from 12 noon until rosary at 9pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of so desired to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Gallaghers Funeral Home, Mountcharles. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Helena Devlin née Bradley formerly of Convent Road, Carndonagh

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Helena Devlin née Bradley formerly of Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her late mother’s residence, Moss Road, Carndonagh.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 10pm to 10am. Family and close friends only on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Oncology Research, Galway University Hospital c/o Pat Kelly Funeral Directors or any family member.

Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties.

Dearly-loved husband of his late wife, Eileen. Treasured Dad of Frances, Patrick, Margaret, Angela and Eveleen. Much-loved father-in-law of Michael, Trish, Simon and Nigel. Cherished Grandad of Anthony, Roisin, Oliver, Niamh, Erin, Owen, Ailsing, Archie and Josie. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Bridget, Margaret, John, James, Francis, Hannah, Mary Ellen and Anne.

Patsy will be received into the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, LS17 on Thursday, July 14 at 6.45pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday, July 15 at 12noon followed by burial in Killingbeck Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Funeral Mass will be streamed online.

Michael O'Boyle, Ballybofey and Achill Island

The death has occurred, at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael O’Boyle, Curraghamone, Ballybofey and formerly Cloughmore, Achill Island, County Mayo.

Former Deputy Head, St. Columba's College, Stranorlar, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ailish, much-loved father to Caroline, Mona, Richard and Jack, cherished brother of Patrick, Mary, Patty, Margaret, and Sally, treasured grandfather to Jacob, Lorenzo, Samuel and Matthew.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother, sisters, son-in-law, Michael, daughters-in-law Patricia and Daria, nephews, nieces, extended family, and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral leaving his residence at 10.30am on Thursday for Service at 11am in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Service will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Family flowers only, please. The house is private.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.