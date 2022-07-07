Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Thursday evening, July 7, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Dinny Grant, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

- Kathleen Wilson, Mountcharles

- Mary Doherty, Donegal Town/Cloghan

- Brian Doalty Boyle, Kincasslagh

- Mervyn McClure, Letterkenny

- Marie Brown (née O'Hara) 10 Marina Court, Bundoran and Antrim

- Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

Dinny Grant, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has occurred at his home of Dinny Grant, Ballyliffin, Clonmany. His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there tomorrow Friday at 2.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 3pm with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Colmcille Village Centre, Cleagh, Clonmany c/o any family member. Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family and friends only please from 1.30pm on the day of the Funeral.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Kathleen Wilson, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Kathleen Wilson, Drumgorman, Mountcharles.

Peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town, in her 98th year, surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her husband George, deeply regretted and sadly missed by daughters Georgina Pollock (Convoy), Louise Graham (Edrim Glebe), her son William (Drumgorman), sons-in-law Robert Pollock and Alex Graham, daughter in law Hazel Wilson, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family.



Remains arriving at St. John's Church, Inver, today, Thursday July 7, at 7pm to repose overnight. Funeral service on Friday at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. John's Church, Inver, or Donegal Town Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Gallagher's Funeral Home, Mountcharles. House private, please.

Mary Doherty, Donegal Town/Cloghan

The death has occurred of Mary Doherty, Upper Main St., Donegal Town (F94 Y6K6) and formerly of Carrickmahon and Teeveneebans, Cloghan at University Hospital Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her sister Margaret, brothers, John, Patrick, Charlie and her sister-in-law Marion.

She will be sadly missed by all her family; Annie McGlynn and husband Paddy, Donegal Town and her brother Peter, Glenfin, her nieces and nephews; Patrick, Kevin, Joanne, Jacqueline, Peter, Aidan and Claire and also by her grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephew.

Marys' remains will repose at her nieces house Joanne McGlynn, Finabans, Barnesmore, Donegal Town until removal on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St.Patrick's Church, Donegal Town at 11am with interment afterwards in Kilteevogee Cemetery, Glenfin.

Wake House open to the public on Thursday until 9pm.

House private on the morning of the Funeral.

In accordance with the HSE Guidelines, the wearing of masks is recommended. The shaking of hands is not permitted.

Brian Doalty Boyle, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Brian Doalty Boyle, Kincasslagh.

His remains are reposing at his own home from 11am with rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church Kincasslagh, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dungloe Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Mervyn McClure, Letterkenny

The death has occurred on Wednesday July 6, 2022 as the result of a road traffic accident of Mervyn McClure, Lurgy, Letterkenny. Predeceased by his parents Cecil and Isa. Deeply missed by his family, friends and neighbours.

Remains will be reposing at his brother Derek and sister-in-law Janices’ residence at Knockbrack, Letterkenny (F92 F2XN) until 10pm on Thursday, July 7.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 8, at 1pm travelling via the Lurgy Road going to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for 2pm Funeral Service of Thanksgiving. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Emergency Department, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Marie Brown (née O'Hara) 10 Marina Court, Bundoran and Antrim

The death has occurred of Marie Brown (née O'Hara), 10 Marina Court, Bundoran and Antrim.

Beloved mother of Shauneen Brown, partner John Granaghan Bundoran and Kellie and husband Patrick Farrell Ballyshannon. Deeply loved by her grandchildren CJ, Dylan and Katie. Daughter of the late John and Mary O'Hara and devoted sister to Margaret, Kathleen and Rose and the late Anne.

Marie's Requiem Mass will be in St Peter's Church The Rock, Rock Road, Stoneyford, Lisburn, County Antrim, BT28 3SU on Friday, July 8 at 1pm. All enquiries to P J Brown Funeral Directors, 422 Oldpark Road Belfast 02890351955 / 02890243549.

Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties.

Dearly-loved husband of his late wife, Eileen. Treasured Dad of Frances, Patrick, Margaret, Angela and Eveleen. Much-loved father-in-law of Michael, Trish, Simon and Nigel. Cherished Grandad of Anthony, Roisin, Oliver, Niamh, Erin, Owen, Ailsing, Archie and Josie. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Bridget, Margaret, John, James, Francis, Hannah, Mary Ellen and Anne.

Patsy will be received into the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, LS17 on Thursday, July 14 at 6.45pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday, July 15 at 12noon followed by burial in Killingbeck Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Funeral Mass will be streamed online.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.