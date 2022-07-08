Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, July 8, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran

- Dinny Grant, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

- Kathleen Wilson, Mountcharles

- Mary Doherty, Donegal Town/Cloghan

- Brian Doalty Boyle, Kincasslagh

- Mervyn McClure, Letterkenny

- Marie Brown (née O'Hara) Bundoran/Antrim

- Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds/Glenties



Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran, Peacefully in the loving care of his family and staff of Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home 087 2218483



Dinny Grant, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has occurred at his home of Dinny Grant, Ballyliffin, Clonmany.. Funeral from his late residence today, Friday, at 2.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 3pm with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Colmcille Village Centre, Cleagh, Clonmany c/o any family member. Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family and friends only please from 1.30pm on the day of the Funeral.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany



Kathleen Wilson, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Kathleen Wilson, Drumgorman, Mountcharles.

Peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town, in her 98th year, surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her husband George, deeply regretted and sadly missed by daughters Georgina Pollock (Convoy), Louise Graham (Edrim Glebe), her son William (Drumgorman), sons-in-law Robert Pollock and Alex Graham, daughter in law Hazel Wilson, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family.

Remains reposing at St. John's Church, Inver. Funeral service today, Friday, at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. John's Church, Inver, or Donegal Town Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Gallagher's Funeral Home, Mountcharles. House private, please.



Mary Doherty, Donegal Town/Cloghan

The death has occurred of Mary Doherty, Upper Main St., Donegal Town (F94 Y6K6) and formerly of Carrickmahon and Teeveneebans, Cloghan at University Hospital Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her sister Margaret, brothers, John, Patrick, Charlie and her sister-in-law Marion.

She will be sadly missed by all her family; Annie McGlynn and husband Paddy, Donegal Town and her brother Peter, Glenfin, her nieces and nephews; Patrick, Kevin, Joanne, Jacqueline, Peter, Aidan and Claire and also by her grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephew.

Requiem Mass in St.Patrick's Church, Donegal Town at 11am today, Friday, with interment afterwards in Kilteevogee Cemetery, Glenfin.

In accordance with the HSE Guidelines, the wearing of masks is recommended. The shaking of hands is not permitted.



Brian Doalty Boyle, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Brian Doalty Boyle, Kincasslagh.

His remains are reposing at his own home with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church Kincasslagh, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dungloe Community Hospital c/o any family member.



Mervyn McClure, Letterkenny

The death has occurred on Wednesday July 6, 2022 as the result of a road traffic accident of Mervyn McClure, Lurgy, Letterkenny. Predeceased by his parents Cecil and Isa. Deeply missed by his family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral from his brother Derek and sister-in-law Janices’ residence at Knockbrack, Letterkenny, today, Friday, at 1pm travelling via the Lurgy Road going to Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham for 2pm Funeral Service of Thanksgiving. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Emergency Department, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Marie Brown (née O'Hara) Bundoran/Antrim

The death has occurred of Marie Brown (née O'Hara), 10 Marina Court, Bundoran and Antrim.

Beloved mother of Shauneen Brown, partner John Granaghan Bundoran and Kellie and husband Patrick Farrell Ballyshannon. Deeply loved by her grandchildren CJ, Dylan and Katie. Daughter of the late John and Mary O'Hara and devoted sister to Margaret, Kathleen and Rose and the late Anne.

Marie's Requiem Mass will be in St Peter's Church The Rock, Rock Road, Stoneyford, Lisburn, County Antrim, BT28 3SU today, Friday, July 8, at 1pm.



Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds/Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties.

Dearly-loved husband of his late wife, Eileen. Treasured dad of Frances, Patrick, Margaret, Angela and Eveleen. Much-loved father-in-law of Michael, Trish, Simon and Nigel. Cherished grandad of Anthony, Roisin, Oliver, Niamh, Erin, Owen, Aisling, Archie and Josie. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Bridget, Margaret, John, James, Francis, Hannah, Mary Ellen and Anne.

Requiem Mass on Friday, July 15 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, LS17, at 12noon followed by burial in Killingbeck Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Funeral Mass will be streamed online.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details