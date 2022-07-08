Council launch new code for campers in Donegal

A new code of conduct to help campers enjoy their visit to Donegal this summer while at the same time protecting the beautiful county has been launched by the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Blaney.

This Code has been developed on foot of recommendations from a study commissioned by Donegal County Council in 2021 and has been jointly prepared with campers, campervan users, businesses and local communities. The new code, which is available on the GoVisitDonegal.com website, asks visitors to plan ahead, book ahead and to be mindful of their surroundings as they travel through the county.

The Code is just one of the resources available on GoVisitDonegal.com for campers, motorhome and campervan users, particularly those who are unfamiliar with the area. This website includes a new section dedicated to camping and includes information on overnight parking choices, local facilities including places to eat and places to visit as well as bring bank and waste disposal facilities.

Cllr Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council pictured at the launch of the Campervan protocol with Annmarie Conlon (Head of Economic Development) and Garry Martin (Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems) Donegal County Council (NW Newspix)

Cllr. Liam Blaney said:

"We're looking forward to again welcoming back the many camping visitors to Donegal this summer and we hope that this new code and the information that is being provided on the GoVisitDonegal website will help campers enjoy their time in Donegal. We are urging visitors to plan ahead before they arrive in the county and to think carefully about where they are parking and to book in advance if possible. We would also like visitors to experience and enjoy the many facilities and amenities available in the county and to support our local businesses when they are here”.

Anne Marie Conlon, Head of Economic Development with Donegal County Council acknowledged the support of the stakeholders who have worked with the Council in developing this code.

She said:

“This code has been developed in partnership with various groups including Fáilte Ireland, Motorhome Ireland, Camping Ireland, Donegal Camping and Caravan Park Association and the Irish Caravan and Camping Council and I’d like to acknowledge and thank them for their time and effort in making this a positive and welcoming initiative. By providing useful information and advice for campers on GoVisitDonegal website, visitors now have a better opportunity to plan ahead and to have a great holiday experience in Donegal.”

The Code of Conduct is available at https://www.govisitdonegal. com/ccc-services/code-of- conduct

Main Photo: Cllr Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council pictured at the launch of the Campervan protocol at Rathmullan. Included in photo are Peter and Tinie Bertrand (Campervan owners from Netherlands), Amanda McNamee (Project Officer) Garry Martin, (Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems) and Annmarie Conlon (Head of Economic Development) (NW Newspix)