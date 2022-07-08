Opening of multi-million euro Buncrana Primary Care Centre delayed

The newly built New multi-million euro Buncrana Primary Care Centre
The opening of the new multi-million euro Primary Care Centre in Buncrana has been delayed.
The official opening of the new centre was due to take place on Friday, July 15.
However, the opening has been put back until September "at the request of the Minister", the HSE has confirmed.
