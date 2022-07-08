Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, July 8

The following deaths have occurred:

Maureen Sweeney, Dungloe

The peaceful death has taken place in Australia of Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned} formerly of Ard Crone House, Meenmore Dungloe. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

John McGinley, Lifford

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital following a short illness of John McGinley, aged 39, of 86 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, July 10th, at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sadly missed by Parents, Nancy and John, Brother Gary, Sisters Teresa, Mary and Deborah, Nephews, Rory, Dillon, Alex and Jack, Nieces, Katelyn and Annie and extended family and friends.

Catherine Horan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Catherine Horan (née Campbell), St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon, peacefully at Galway University Hospital.

Funeral arrangements to follow. Enquiries to John McGee and Sons Funeral Directors Ballyshannon on 087 2218483

Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran, Peacefully in the loving care of his family and staff of Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home 087 2218483



Brian Doalty Boyle, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Brian Doalty Boyle, Kincasslagh.

His remains are reposing at his own home with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church Kincasslagh, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dungloe Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties.

Dearly-loved husband of his late wife, Eileen. Treasured dad of Frances, Patrick, Margaret, Angela and Eveleen. Much-loved father-in-law of Michael, Trish, Simon and Nigel. Cherished grandad of Anthony, Roisin, Oliver, Niamh, Erin, Owen, Ailsing, Archie and Josie. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Bridget, Margaret, John, James, Francis, Hannah, Mary Ellen and Anne.

Requiem Mass on Friday, July 15 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, LS17, at 12 noon followed by burial in Killingbeck Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Funeral Mass will be streamed online.



