Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Saturday morning, July 9, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Maureen Sweeney, Dungloe

- John McGinley, Lifford

- Catherine Horan, Ballyshannon

- Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran

- Brian Doalty Boyle, Kincasslagh

- Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place in Australia of Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned) formerly of Ard Crone House, Meenmore Dungloe.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital following a short illness of John McGinley, aged 39, of 86 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, July 10, at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sadly missed by Parents, Nancy and John, Brother Gary, Sisters Teresa, Mary and Deborah, Nephews, Rory, Dillon, Alex and Jack, Nieces, Katelyn and Annie and extended family and friends.

The death has occurred of Catherine Horan (née Campbell), St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon, peacefully at University Hospital Galway.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Enquiries to John McGee and Sons Funeral Directors Ballyshannon on 087 2218483

The death has occurred of Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran and formerly of Beckscourt, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. Peacefully in the loving care of his family and staff of Sligo University Hospital.

Sadly missed by his wife Christine and his Son and Daughters, Ciarán, Eibhlin, Orlaith, Niamh, Erin, Fodhla and Odhrán. Deeply loved by his grandchildren Finola, Seamus and Cuan.

His sisters Breege, Eilish and Marion, his brothers Seamus and Phelim and all his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his son's Ciarán residence in Drumacrin, Bundoran on Saturday from 4pm till 8pm and Sunday from 2pm till 8pm. House private at all other times and on the morning of the funeral please.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am going to The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://magheneparish.ie/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o of any family member or to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home.



The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Brian Doalty Boyle, Kincasslagh.

His remains are reposing at his own home.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church Kincasslagh, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dungloe Community Hospital c/o any family member.

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties.

Dearly-loved husband of his late wife, Eileen. Treasured dad of Frances, Patrick, Margaret, Angela and Eveleen. Much-loved father-in-law of Michael, Trish, Simon and Nigel. Cherished grandad of Anthony, Roisin, Oliver, Niamh, Erin, Owen, Ailsing, Archie and Josie. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Bridget, Margaret, John, James, Francis, Hannah, Mary Ellen and Anne.

Requiem Mass on Friday, July 15 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, LS17, at 12 noon followed by burial in Killingbeck Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Funeral Mass will be streamed online.



