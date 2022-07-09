Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Saturday evening, July 9, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Joe McLaughlin, Letterkenny

- Maureen Sweeney, Dungloe

- John McGinley, Lifford

- Catherine Horan, Ballyshannon

- Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran

- Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

Joe McLaughlin, Letterkenny

The death has taken place surrounded by his loving family, of Joe McLaughlin, formerly of Greenock, Scotland (FAS and Unifi) at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday, July 8th.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, Barbara (née Mc Monagle), sons Joe (Kincraigy, Manorcunningham), Liam (Ballymacool, Letterkenny) and daughter Rosa (Raymoghey Heights, Manorcunningham), daughters in law and grandchildren.

Joe's remains are reposing at his residence from 7pm on Saturday, Rosary each night on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 11, going to St. Eunan's Cathedral for 1pm requiem Mass which can viewed on the livestream, with interment in Conwal Cemetery.

https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to Mary's Meals, c/o Con Mc Daid, Funeral Director.

Maureen Sweeney, Dungloe

The peaceful death has taken place in Australia of Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned) formerly of Ard Crone House, Meenmore Dungloe.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

John McGinley, Lifford

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital following a short illness of John McGinley, aged 39, of 86 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, July 10, at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sadly missed by Parents, Nancy and John, Brother Gary, Sisters Teresa, Mary and Deborah, Nephews, Rory, Dillon, Alex and Jack, Nieces, Katelyn and Annie and extended family and friends.

Catherine Horan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Catherine Horan, (née Campbell) St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon, peacefully at University Hospital Galway surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Mick. Sadly missed by her daughter Mary Teresa, sons Michael, Peter, Steven and James, her son-in-law and daughters-in-law. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her grandchildren and all her extended family and friends.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, F94 ED21, on Saturday from 5pm to 9pm.

Removal on Sunday morning going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Catherine's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran and formerly of Beckscourt, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. Peacefully in the loving care of his family and staff of Sligo University Hospital.

Sadly missed by his wife Christine and his Son and Daughters, Ciarán, Eibhlin, Orlaith, Niamh, Erin, Fodhla and Odhrán. Deeply loved by his grandchildren Finola, Seamus and Cuan.

His sisters Breege, Eilish and Marion, his brothers Seamus and Phelim and all his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his son's Ciarán residence in Drumacrin, Bundoran on Saturday until 8pm and Sunday from 2pm-8pm. House private at all other times and on the morning of the funeral please.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am going to The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://magheneparish.ie/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o of any family member or to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home.

Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties.

Dearly-loved husband of his late wife, Eileen. Treasured dad of Frances, Patrick, Margaret, Angela and Eveleen. Much-loved father-in-law of Michael, Trish, Simon and Nigel. Cherished grandad of Anthony, Roisin, Oliver, Niamh, Erin, Owen, Ailsing, Archie and Josie. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Bridget, Margaret, John, James, Francis, Hannah, Mary Ellen and Anne.

Requiem Mass on Friday, July 15 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, LS17, at 12 noon followed by burial in Killingbeck Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Funeral Mass will be streamed online.



