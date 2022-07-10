Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, July 10

The following deaths have occurred:

- Joy Wolfe, Donegal Town

- Vincent McLaughlin, Clonmany

- Sr Mary Philomena Donaghey, Buncrana

- Joe McLaughlin, Letterkenny

- Maureen Sweeney, Dungloe

- Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran

- Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

Joy Wolfe, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Joy Wolfe, Orchard Drive, Donegal Town, peacefully, at Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey in her 92nd year.

Predeceased by her daughter Angie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter Pam Montgomery, her sons Robert and Keith, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.

Removal from Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Monday at 12 noon, going to the residence of her grand-daughter Elaine Montgomery, 36 Oak Meadows, Brookfield, Donegal Town (Eircode F94 RTR2).

Removal from there on Tuesday going to St John’s Church, Inver, for 2pm funeral service, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Vincent McLaughlin, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Beach Hill Nursing Home, Buncrana of Vincent McLaughlin (The Curate), The Castles, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Colmcille’s Village Centre, Cleagh, Clonmany c/o any family member or McFeely’s Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Churchservices.tv/clonmany

Sr Mary Philomena Donaghey, Buncrana

The death has occurred in her 101st year of Sr. Mary Philomena Donaghey, Mercy Order of the Northern Province, formerly Stranaclea, Illies, Buncrana, late of Nazareth House, Fahan and Convent of Mercy, Buncrana.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, Sisters of Mercy Order, residence of Nazareth House, Fahan, her extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at Nazareth House, Fahan on Sunday from 12noon to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning, July 11 at 9.15am to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment in the adjoining Sisters of Mercy plot.

Joe McLaughlin, Letterkenny

The death has taken place surrounded by his loving family, of Joe McLaughlin, formerly of Greenock, Scotland (FAS and Unifi) at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday, July 8.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, Barbara (née Mc Monagle), sons Joe (Kincraigy, Manorcunningham), Liam (Ballymacool, Letterkenny) and daughter Rosa (Raymoghey Heights, Manorcunningham), daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Joe's remains are reposing at his residence. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 11, going to St. Eunan's Cathedral for 1pm requiem Mass which can viewed on the livestream, with interment in Conwal Cemetery.

https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to Mary's Meals, c/o Con Mc Daid, Funeral Director.

Maureen Sweeney, Dungloe

The peaceful death has taken place in Australia of Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned) formerly of Ard Crone House, Meenmore Dungloe.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Brendan Sheridan, Bundoran and formerly of Beckscourt, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. Peacefully in the loving care of his family and staff of Sligo University Hospital.

Sadly missed by his wife Christine and his son and daughters, Ciarán, Eibhlin, Orlaith, Niamh, Erin, Fodhla and Odhrán. Deeply loved by his grandchildren Finola, Seamus and Cuan; his sisters Breege, Eilish and Marion, his brothers Seamus and Phelim and all his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his son's Ciarán residence in Drumacrin, Bundoran on Sunday from 2pm-8pm. House private at all other times and on the morning of the funeral please.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am going to The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://magheneparish.ie/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o of any family member or to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home.

Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties.

Dearly-loved husband of his late wife, Eileen. Treasured dad of Frances, Patrick, Margaret, Angela and Eveleen. Much-loved father-in-law of Michael, Trish, Simon and Nigel. Cherished grandad of Anthony, Roisin, Oliver, Niamh, Erin, Owen, Ailsing, Archie and Josie. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Bridget, Margaret, John, James, Francis, Hannah, Mary Ellen and Anne.

Requiem Mass on Friday, July 15 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, LS17, at 12 noon followed by burial in Killingbeck Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Funeral Mass will be streamed online.



