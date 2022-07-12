Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, July 12

The following deaths have occurred:

- PJ Mullen, 28 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

- Mary O’Driscoll, Falcon Lodge, Edenville, Kinlough

- Thomas Royle, Barasar House, Craig, Muff

- Helen Black, née Pritchard, Galway and formerly of Ray, Milford

- Joy Wolfe, Donegal Town

- Vincent McLaughlin, Clonmany

- Maureen Sweeney, Dungloe

- Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

PJ Mullen, 28 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of PJ Mullen, 28 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

He will be deeply missed by loving parents Assumpta and Brian, brothers Brian Junior and wife Mary B. (Fanad), Tom (Newtowncunningham), Barry and partner Dena (Navan), Paul and wife Amanda (Canada) and sister, Liz and Eileen, Newtowncunningham, nephews Shay and Matthew and niece Abbie, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

PJ’s remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, July 13 at 10.40am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours please. Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Mary O’Driscoll, Falcon Lodge, Edenville, Kinlough

The death has occurred of Mary O’Driscoll (née Burns), Falcon Lodge, Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, at Sligo University Hospital, tragically following an accident.

Beloved wife of Larry and devoted mother of James, Sharon and Caroline. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law Des Foy and Joseph Watson, daughter-in-law Anna, her beloved grandchildren Jamie-Lee, Kyle, Alicia, Daniel and Bobby, her brothers Francie and Stephen, sisters Josie and Nora, her nieces, nephews and all her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm. House strictly private at all other times please.

Removal from the family home on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Please be mindful of the current rise in Covid-19, as a result the family would recommend the use of face coverings if attending the wake/funeral

As Mary loved flowers, fresh flowers are most welcome.

Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Thomas Royle, Barasar House, Craig, Muff

The death has occurred of Thomas Royle, Barasar House, Craig, Muff.

The house is strictly private, please.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, July 12 at 10.35am, travelling via the Red Cross, Culmore Road, Derry, to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass at Fernhill Church, Culmore, Derry.

Cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on culmoreparish.com

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation or care of Dunleavy Funeral Directors, or via the Thomas Royle memorial fundraising page.

Helen Black, née Pritchard, Galway and formerly of Ray, Milford

The death has taken place at at her sister Anne Finn’s residence of Helen Black, née Pritchard, Brierfield, Ballinasloe, County Galway (H53 Y761) and formerly of Ray, Milford and Woodlawn, Ballinasloe, County Galway.

Predeceased by her husband John, and her parents Martin and Lena. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary (O’Shaughnessy, Oranmore), Bernie (Burke, New Inn), Anne (Finn), and Peggy (Lally, Ballymacward), her brothers Martin (Fohenagh), Patrick (Ballyfermot), Michael (Athenry), Walter (Oranmore), John Harnett (UK) and Jimmy Harnett (San Francisco), her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, her uncle, aunt, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Helen will repose at her sister Anne’s residence at Brierfield, Ballinasloe, County Galway (H53 Y761) on Tuesday evening, July 12 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be a one-way system operating entering via Brierfield North between Horseleap Cross and Scarry’s Cross.

Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy (H54 KX60) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Abbeyknockmoy Parish Facebook page.

House private by request on Wednesday morning.

Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Team, Galway

Joy Wolfe, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred of Joy Wolfe, Orchard Drive, Donegal Town at Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey in her 92nd year.

Predeceased by her daughter Angie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter Pam Montgomery, her sons Robert and Keith, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.

Removal from Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles took place on Monday, going to the residence of her grand-daughter Elaine Montgomery, 36 Oak Meadows, Brookfield, Donegal Town (Eircode F94 RTR2).

Removal from there on Tuesday going to St John’s Church, Inver, for 2pm funeral service, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Vincent McLaughlin, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Beach Hill Nursing Home, Buncrana of Vincent McLaughlin (The Curate), The Castles, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Colmcille’s Village Centre, Cleagh, Clonmany c/o any family member or McFeely’s Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Churchservices.tv/clonmany

Maureen Sweeney, Dungloe

The peaceful death has taken place in Australia of Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned) formerly of Ard Crone House, Meenmore Dungloe.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties.

Dearly-loved husband of his late wife, Eileen. Treasured dad of Frances, Patrick, Margaret, Angela and Eveleen. Much-loved father-in-law of Michael, Trish, Simon and Nigel. Cherished grandad of Anthony, Roisin, Oliver, Niamh, Erin, Owen, Ailsing, Archie and Josie. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Bridget, Margaret, John, James, Francis, Hannah, Mary Ellen and Anne.

Requiem Mass on Friday, July 15 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, LS17, at 12 noon followed by burial in Killingbeck Cemetery.

Family flowers, only.

Funeral Mass will be streamed online.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details