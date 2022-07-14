Search

14 Jul 2022

‘Construction industry facing challenges no one saw coming’

Skillnet aiming to help Inishowen’s biggest employment sector through courses

Philip Hurst of SEAI will be speaking at the information workshop on July 19.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

When covid-19 restrictions were lifted for the construction industry in Ireland many local employers saw this as their time to try and recoup some of their loses the pandemic had brought. However, this relief was short lived.

The War in Ukraine, unrest over Brexit and the NI protocol, the shortage of skilled and unskilled workers and the increase of costs have created challenges to the construction industry in Inishowen that no one saw coming.

With this in mind Skillnet Inishowen reached out to the peninsula’s biggest employment sector and engaged with them on how best they could help.

Following the popular INBusiness Series, which featured RTE’s QS Claire Irwin back in May, Skillnet Inishowen engaged with 85 Inishowen companies about the issues facing their businesses.

As a result, over the next number of months, Skillnet will be providing a range of courses to help address the real daily challenges facing the construction industry.

These include SEAI- BER assessor training, E-Tendering, Procurement and Estimating.

Skillnet will also be providing courses on Customs training, which will cover areas such as rules of origin as well as guidelines for trading with the UK and the EU.

Health and Safety Site courses will include training for Experienced and ‘New to site' operators/labourers and which will include manual handling, safety, abrasive wheel, and schematics.

To kick off the programme of courses, Skillnet will be inviting business owners/site managers to a workshop, use of tech in the sector for quality control, and business trading workshop next Tuesday, July 19, at the Sliabh Sneacht Centre in Drumfries from 6pm until 8.30pm.

Keynote speaker on the night is Philip Hurst a programme executive with SEAI – warmer homes programme. Philip will be discussing SEAI quality controls, project management and Near Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB). He will also provide information on the use of ICT for quality assurance and business and contractor registration with SEAI.

The following day, Thursday, July 20, Skillnet are hosting a Near Zero Energy Building Fundamental Awareness Programme. This will go through the basics of insulation, thermal bridging, smart technology, and ventilation.

Ana McColgan, Manager of Inishowen Skillnet said she hopes their range of courses can assist builders and workers working in the construction, manufacturing, and engineering sectors in Inishowen.

“We have exceptional trades people in this region and by acknowledging and affirming their skills and aligning them to accredited qualifications, we can then help them, and local companies, focus on the next generation of people and work projects such as sustainability and ICT adoption” explained Ana.

“This is how we will strengthen and secure the future workforce and sustain local Inishowen businesses who work locally, nationally and internationally.”

Ana said their vision is to support and raise skills levels securing the sustainability of local jobs and businesses.

“This programme of training and development has been identified as a critical need in the Northwest region,” added Ana.

“The main goal of this programme is to utilise the funding support available with local and national providers of training interventions to implement best practice models.”

For more on all the courses available more www.inishowenskillnet.com or email christine@inishowen.ie to book your spot now.

