Condition Orange Warning issued over over High Fire Risk

A Fire Danger Notice, known as a Condition Orange alert, for the county has been issued where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation exist, as a result of the high temperatures expected from Sunday onwards.
And Donegal County Council have appealed to Donegal landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfire
They have also urging landowners and members of the public not to engage in any activities that could cause wildfires.
The Notice will remain in effect until midday on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire service by dialling 999 or 112.
House holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property. Cleared areas should be maintained free of vegetation and combustible material.
