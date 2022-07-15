Search

16 Jul 2022

Kilcar thank Naomh Padraig's 'lovely gesture' for Daniel McCloskey

Naomh Padraig Uisce Choain made the journey to Kilcar this evening for an U17 Cup Division 2 tie and presented the home club a jersey to wish Daniel McCloskey well in his recovery at University Hospital Galway following a serious foot injury

Kilcar thank Naomh Padraig for 'lovely gesture' for Daniel McCloskey

The Kilcar and Naomh Padraig players with family members of Daniel McCloskey, pictured inset, in Towney this evening

Reporter:

Alan Foley

15 Jul 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Padraig Uisce Choain made a "lovely gesture" to the family of Daniel McCloskey and his Kilcar teammates this evening before the U-17 Cup Division 2 fixture in Towney.

Daniel McMenamin of Naomh Padraig is a friend of Daniel McCloskey - both from the Donegal U-16 Academy - and this evening the side from Ture presented his parents, Paul and Una, brother Rory and sister Zoe, who are from Bavin, with a jersey to wish him well in his recovery. 

Sixteen-year-old Daniel McCloskey is currently in University Hospital Galway, recovering from a serious foot injury sustained last month. A student at Coláiste na Carraige and player for Kilcar, he is a cousin of Donegal’s Ryan McHugh and his brother Mark, who is currently assisting Donegal manager Maxi Curran ahead of the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Meath at Croke Park tomorrow.

Daniel is recovering well and in good spirits, hoping to get home shortly and doctors have said he will get back to a normal life with a continuation of his fine recovery and back playing football in the colours of Kilcar before too long.

“We’d like to thank the Naomh Padraig club for this lovely gesture,” said Phelim O'Donnell, the Kilcar Minor Board Chairperson, in Towney this evening. “Everything like this is a great to both Daniel and his family and everyone here in Kilcar is appreciative of it.”

The McCloskey family have also expressed their gratitude to the Kilcar and Naomh Padraig clubs and to anyone who has helped Daniel in any way.

 

Last Sunday, Jack Cooney, the Westmeath manager, who is married to Elaine Byrne from Kilcar, visited Daniel is hospital with the Tailteann Cup, which his side won just 24 hours beforehand on a 2-14 to 1-13 scoreline following an exciting final against Cavan at Croke Park.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media