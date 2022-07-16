Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, July 16, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Frances McGinley, 25 Knockalla Drive, Buncrana

- Plunkett Mc Intyre, Navenny, Ballybofey

- Patricia Doherty T, Carndonagh

- Anthony (Tony) Boyle, Letterkenny

- Terry McGloin, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

- Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned), Dungloe

Frances McGinley, 25 Knockalla Drive, Buncrana

The sudden death has occurred at her home of Frances McGinley, 25 Knockalla Drive, Buncrana.

She will be reposing at her sister Bridget’s house, 7 Meadows, Derry from tomorrow morning, Saturday July 16th.

Leaving there Sunday, July 17 at 12:15pm for 12:30pm mass at St. Joseph’s Church, Galliagh followed by burial in the City Cemetery.

Plunkett Mc Intyre, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his late residence of Plunkett Mc Intyre, Navenny, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Patricia, much-loved father of Patricia, Deirdre, Denise, Grainne, Cora, David, and Oliver. Cherished brother of Lily, Danny, Michael, Gerard, Bernadette, Seamus, Margaret, Benny, Tommy, Marian, also the late Terence, Liam, Eamon, Tony, Anne, Francis. Predeceased by his parents, William and Annie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchild, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday, July 18 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at:

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland directly via the link or c/o any family member.

Family time from 10pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Patricia Doherty T, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Patricia Doherty T, Falduff, Carndonagh. Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving there Sunday July 17 at 10.15am to the Church of Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to friends of Carndonagh Community Hospital.

House private from 11pm to 11am. Family only please on morning of funeral.

Anthony (Tony) Boyle, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Anthony Boyle (Tony) of Killylastin Letterkenny formerly Glebe Stranorlar, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Alice née Connolly (Castlederg), son Barry and wife Jenny (Cashelshanaghan Letterkenny), daughters Richella (Dublin) and Siobhan O’Keeffe and husband Shane (Dublin), grandchildren Mia, Fionn, Nessa, Ava and Ollie, sisters Roisin Boyle (twin) and Ann Kee (Castlefin), in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his late residence from 8pm until 10pm on Friday July 15 and from 12noon until 6pm on Saturday July 16.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Sunday July 17 going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 3.30pm Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to Donegal Mountain Rescue Service or Pieta House c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Terry McGloin, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Terry McGloin, Ahanlish, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim , July 15. Aged 92 years. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, father of Siobhán (John Gerard), Collete (Brian), Sean (Susan),Geraldine, Aideen (James), Terence. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Paddy-Joe, Maureen, Willie, Bridie, Sean, Stephen and father Jim. Terry will be sadly missed by his sister in law Angela, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Terry's mortal remains will repose at his late residence on Saturday and Sunday from 4pm until 10pm.

A one-way traffic system will be in operation during visitation times. Entry off the Manorhamilton Road at Largydonnell and exit at Cloonawillian Kinlough.

Removal of remains on Monday morning to arrive at St Michael's Church, Glenade for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to North West M.S therapy centre Sligo.

Terry's funeral mass can be viewed on the Kinlough- Glenade Parish Facebook page.

Please be mindful while gathering of the current rise in Covid numbers. All enquiries to Gilmartin's Undertakers, Kinlough.

Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned), Dungloe

The peaceful death has taken place in Queensland, Australia of Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned) formerly of Ard Crone House, Meenmore. Dungloe.

Funeral on July 20 at 11am local time in Sacred Heart Church, Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia.

Maureen passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.



