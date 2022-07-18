Search

18 Jul 2022

Temperature reached 23 degrees at Malin Head on Sunday

Today expected to be the hottest day of the summer

Temperature reached 25.7 degrees at Finner Camp on Sunday

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

18 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

While Donegal temperatures are expected to be even higher today than on Sunday, at the Malin Head weather station, the top temperature recorded on the day was 23 degrees centigrade yesterday. 

This temperature occurred around midday.

It has also been confirmed that the Met Éireann weather station at Finner Camp in south Donegal registered a highest reading of 25.7 degrees centigrade/celsius - the hottest day of the year here. 

These temperatures were recorded in the period between 2pm and 5pm.

The highest temperature recorded in the State yesterday was at Phoenix Park, where a temperature of 29.3 degrees was recorded. 

Mount Dillon in Roscommon came in at 28.7 degrees with Markee Castle in Sligo registering 26.4 on the thermometer.

Donegal Mountain Rescue assist walker who became unwell on Muckish mountain

"It can be as precarious heading for the mountains in hot weather as it is in cold and stormy weather, so please do take care over these next few days as temperatures rise"

The High Temperature warning remains in place for the whole country, until midnight tomorrow night according to Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, Evelyn Cusack, who described current conditions across the country as "a mini heatwave".

People in vehicles have also been warned about sun glare while driving, along with the usual safety requirements when driving in such warm weather.

