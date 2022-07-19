HOUSING CRISIS: Council's housing figures for Donegal revealed

Council's housing figures for Donegal revealed
The figures for the number of homes Donegal County Council built or bought in the last 24 months and what areas of the county these are in have been revealed.
The matter was raised by Cllr Gerry McMonagle at Monday's meeting of the council in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.
He was told that in relation to social housing constructed on landbank or via the Turnkey Acquisition Programme, a total of 172 units have been returned in St Johnston, Letterkenny, Newtowncunningham, Falcarragh, Donegal Town, Buncrana, Dunfanaghy as well as two Special Instance (SI) homes.
He also heard that in relation to the House Acquisition Programme, the council acquired 22 properties in 2020.
The 22 acquisitions were spread across the county in Letterkenny, Buncrana, Ballybofey/Stranorlar, Donegal Town, Burtonport, Muff, Lifford, St Johnston, Falcarragh and Carrigart
"The council is currently reviewing processes in relation to progressing future acquisitions, given the uncertainty around defective blocks, a spokesperson added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.