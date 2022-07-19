Inishowen's AIB branches to go cashless

Inishowen's two AIB branches are set to go 'cashless' as a result of what the bank has claimed is declining demand for these services.

The branches in Buncrana and Carndonagh will be repurposed to focus more on account opening, financial planning, mortgages, loans, savings and investments.

However, the bank is expanding its existing relationship with An Post in in a move that will see customers being able to access more extensive cash and cheque services.

"With digital usage soaring, the cost of providing cash services has become increasingly unsustainable," the bank said in a statement.

"As a result, cash, ATM and cheque services will be removed from these branches but customers will continue to have efficient access to cash in their communities."

Letterkenny and Donegal town will be the only branches in Donegal that will provide a full cash service.

The changes to the branches in question will take place in September and October of this year.