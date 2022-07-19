Tiernasligo N.S. bid farewell to pupils and long-serving staff members

June is always an exciting month, full of fun events, school tours and the imminent arrival of the Summer holidays. However, it is also a month of reflection and time for goodbyes too.

The parents, staff, students and Board of Management of Tiernasligo N.S. (Scoil Naomh Treasa) marked the transition of their six 6th class students to secondary school and the retirement of staff members at the end of term with a beautiful Mass and presentation event.

Thanks were expressed to Fr. Sweeney for the beautifully rendered mass and to Keenan Barrett and the students for their singing.

John Joe Doherty has been working as the caretaker of our school for many years. His loyalty to the school is remarkable and we thank him for his dedicated service.

John Joe has been an invaluable support to the school and its staff and it is felt his role was not just to care for the school but to care for the school community too.

Marie McDonald was the school’s cleaner for over 22 years, and we thank her for the diligence, dedication and the high standard of work that she has shown to the school throughout this time.

Mr O’Donnell was an invaluable addition to the school during the last two years, assisting the staff and supporting the children across many classroom levels and embracing all school activities.

The Principal, Brigid McGonagle, wished John Joe and Marie well in their retirement and wished Mr O’Donnell all the best in his future career.

On behalf of the Parents Committee, Deirdre McLaughlin wished to thank each staff member for their hard work and dedication over the years at Tiernasligo N.S.

She stated that the children would miss each one of them, and praised Mr O’Donnell for his kindness and patience when working with the children, something that the parents truly appreciated.

David Hession, Chair of the Board, wished to thank John Joe and Marie for their dedication and service to the school and the wider school community, and wished them the very best for a long and happy retirement.

He also wished Mr O’Donnell all the best in his future career.

CAPTION: Children from Tiernasligo N.S. with the staff members leaving this year