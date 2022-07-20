Deaths in Donegal/Inishowen, Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Hugh O'Donnell, Dublin / Burtonport

- Mary McGowan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

- Sarah Kelly, Lower Knockfola, Gweedore

- Tony Higgins, Cois Locha, Dungloe

- Enda Barrett, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

- Eddie Boyle, Dublin / Donegal

- Clive Crawford, Raylands, Manorcunningham

- Geraldine McLaughlin Galway / Ballyliffin

Hugh O'Donnell, Dublin / Burtonport

The death has occurred of Hugh (Hughie) O'Donnell Kilbarrack, Dublin and formerly of Burtonport. Passed away 18th July 18, 2022 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital.

Devoted husband of Bridie and cherished dad to Sharon, Maurice, Linda, Celia and Daniel; very sadly missed by his brother John, sister Celia, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remembering those gone before him including his mum, dad and baby Thomas.

Reposing at the family home, Wednesday July 20, from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal Thursday morning to the Church of St. Benedicts arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed Thursday, 21st July, at 10 am via the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/grangepark

Mary McGowan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary McGowan, formerly St. Mary de Fatima, Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary late of Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim. July 19, 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Castlegar Nursing Home, Co Galway.

Predeceased by her parents John and Mary, brothers John and Peter, sisters Anne, Katie and Patsy.

Sadly missed by her loving sister Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) from 6pm on Thursday July 21.

Removal at 7pm to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough arriving at 8pm.

Mass of the Resurrection at 10am on Friday July 22. Burial follows in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Sarah Kelly, Lower Knockfola, Gweedore

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sarah Kelly (née Gallagher), Lower Knockfola, Gweedore, originally from Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, daughter Josephine, son Hugh; sisters, Gráinne, Máire, Bríd and Noreen; brothers, Dennis and Pádraig (Carroll) and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg, on Wednesday, July 20 from 2pm to 7.30pm. Removal afterwards to Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola for 8pm to repose overnight.

Wake private to family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 21 at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Cancer Flights and Services.

Tony Higgins, Cois Locha, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Tony Higgins, Cois Locha, Dungloe.

His remains reposed in McGlynn’s Funeral Home with removal last evening to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe where remains reposed overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, July 20 at 11am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Enda Barrett, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Enda Barrett, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, son Aiden, his partner Julie and grandson Robin, his mum Evelyn, brothers Barry, Kevin and Brendan, sisters Aisling and Ena, in-laws and a wide circle of family and friends.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 20, at 1pm in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church or Sweeney Funeral Directors' Facebook Page.

Eddie Boyle, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully at the Mater Hospital of Edward (Eddie) Boyle, Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Donegal and Glasgow.

Adored husband of Máiréad, dear father of Éamonn, Catherine and Eoin and brother of Marion. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Liam, Thomas, Séamus, Finnegan and Oisín, daughter-in-law Stephanie, son-in-law Philip, sister, mother-in-law Babs, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Thursday evening, July 21 from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal to the Church of St Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. House private, please.

The funeral service may be viewed (live only) by following this link - https://www.laurellodgeparish.ie/webcam

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Hospital Foundation.

Clive Crawford, Raylands, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Clive Crawford, Raylands, Manorcunningham.

Much loved son of Ronald and Marlene, deeply missed by his brothers Keith, Graham, Mark and Lewis, also by his sisters Ruth Middelton and Elaine Reid, also his nieces, nephews and wider family circle.

His remains will repose at the home of his parents Ronald and Marlene Crawford.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, July 20 at 1pm for 2pm funeral service in Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired in lieu to JCM Carndonagh, care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Geraldine McLaughlin Galway / Ballyliffin

The death has occurred peacefully in her sleep of Geraldine McLaughlin (née Sweeney), Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, Galway / Ballyliffin.

Predeceased by her sisters Eine and Evelyn and by her brother Hugo, she will be sadly missed by her husband Colm, her daughters Orla, Niamh, Crea, Ailbhe and Clíona, sons-in-law Paul, Ger and Tom, grandchildren Leah, Kian, Alan, Amie, Cillian, Dylan, Adam, Rachel, Lachlan, Jamie and Lara, brothers Michael, John Patrick, and Damien, sisters Peggy, Bried, Claire and Dympna, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Remains will repose at her home (H91RW7D) on Sunday, July 24 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from there on Monday, July 25 to St John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Livestream link: https://www.churchtv.ie/knocknacarra/

Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details.