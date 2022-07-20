Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, July 20, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- PJ McDaid, Isle of Doagh

- Mary McCafferty, Strabane / Newtowncunningham

- Jorgino Silva, Bundoran

- Fintan Houston, Letterkenny

- Hugh O'Donnell, Dublin / Burtonport

- Mary McGowan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

- Sarah Kelly, Lower Knockfola, Gweedore

- Eddie Boyle, Dublin / Donegal

- Geraldine McLaughlin Galway / Ballyliffin

PJ McDaid, Isle of Doagh

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home of PJ McDaid, Magheranaul, Isle of Doagh.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 5pm this evening, Wednesday July 20.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday afternoon July 22, at 2.15pm, going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany, for requiem Mass at 3pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Beach Hill Manor, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm until 10am. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Mary McCafferty, Strabane / Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place (July 19) at her home of Mary McCafferty (née Kildea), 304 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly of Newtowncunningham.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of Jimmy, Rosemary, Geraldine, Patricia, Brian, Majella, Karen, Claire and the late Vincent and Sean and sister of Arty and the late John and Madge.

Reposing at her home this afternoon, Wednesday July 20 from 4p.m.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning, July 22 at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchild, brother and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Jorgino Silva, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Jorgino Silva, Fairy Bridge Lodge, Single Street, Bundoran, July 11, 2022, suddenly, at home.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his loving family, relatives, friends, especially all his many friends in the surfing community.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran F94 E92F, this Thursday evening, July 21, from 6pm to 8pm for all his family, neighbours and friends to call.

Private cremation will follow at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

You can send condolences to the family on www.breslinfunerals.ie

Fintan Houston, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Fintan Houston, 11, Hillview Grove, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Marie, née Maguire (Castlefin), son Kenneth and wife Emma and grandson Max (Carn High Ramelton), daughter Annette Houston Bonner and husband Gareth and granddaughter Cassie (Hazelwood Drive Letterkenny), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his late residence from until 9pm with Rosary on Wednesday, July 20.

Funeral from there on Thursday, July 21, going to St. Eunan's Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to Medical Rehab L.U.H. c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Hugh O'Donnell, Dublin / Burtonport

The death has occurred of Hugh (Hughie) O'Donnell Kilbarrack, Dublin and formerly of Burtonport. Passed away 18th July 18, 2022 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital.

Devoted husband of Bridie and cherished dad to Sharon, Maurice, Linda, Celia and Daniel; very sadly missed by his brother John, sister Celia, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remembering those gone before him including his mum, dad and baby Thomas.

Reposing at the family home, Wednesday July 20, to 8pm.

Removal Thursday morning to the Church of St. Benedicts arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed Thursday, 21st July, at 10 am via the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/grangepark

Mary McGowan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary McGowan, formerly St. Mary de Fatima, Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary late of Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim. July 19, 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Castlegar Nursing Home, Co Galway.

Predeceased by her parents John and Mary, brothers John and Peter, sisters Anne, Katie and Patsy.

Sadly missed by her loving sister Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) from 6pm on Thursday July 21.

Removal at 7pm to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough arriving at 8pm.

Mass of the Resurrection at 10am on Friday July 22. Burial follows in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Sarah Kelly, Lower Knockfola, Gweedore

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sarah Kelly (née Gallagher), Lower Knockfola, Gweedore, originally from Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, daughter Josephine, son Hugh; sisters, Gráinne, Máire, Bríd and Noreen; brothers, Dennis and Pádraig (Carroll) and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg, on Wednesday, July 20 to 7.30pm. Removal afterwards to Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola for 8pm to repose overnight.

Wake private to family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 21 at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Cancer Flights and Services.

Eddie Boyle, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully at the Mater Hospital of Edward (Eddie) Boyle, Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Donegal and Glasgow.

Adored husband of Máiréad, dear father of Éamonn, Catherine and Eoin and brother of Marion. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Liam, Thomas, Séamus, Finnegan and Oisín, daughter-in-law Stephanie, son-in-law Philip, sister, mother-in-law Babs, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Thursday evening, July 21 from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal to the Church of St Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. House private, please.

The funeral service may be viewed (live only) by following this link - https://www.laurellodgeparish.ie/webcam

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Hospital Foundation.

Geraldine McLaughlin Galway / Ballyliffin

The death has occurred peacefully in her sleep of Geraldine McLaughlin (née Sweeney), Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, Galway / Ballyliffin.

Predeceased by her sisters Eine and Evelyn and by her brother Hugo, she will be sadly missed by her husband Colm, her daughters Orla, Niamh, Crea, Ailbhe and Clíona, sons-in-law Paul, Ger and Tom, grandchildren Leah, Kian, Alan, Amie, Cillian, Dylan, Adam, Rachel, Lachlan, Jamie and Lara, brothers Michael, John Patrick, and Damien, sisters Peggy, Bried, Claire and Dympna, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Remains will repose at her home (H91RW7D) on Sunday, July 24 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from there on Monday, July 25 to St John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Livestream link: https://www.churchtv.ie/knocknacarra/

Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details.