Naomh Pádraig GAA Club receives cash boost

Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin GAA Club members and treasurer, Michael McMenamin (centre right), was made at the Texaco Service Station, Muff
Inishowen's Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin GAA Club, County winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, has been presented with a cheque for €5,000 which will be used to repair its winter training facilities so that children in the community can continue to enjoy these social activities year round.
Founded in 1989, Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin GAA Club is based in Ture, Muff and currently plays in the all-county League Division Four.
During the pandemic, the club organised activities so that local children could meet and enjoy themselves in a fun, safe and socially-distanced setting.
Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Donegal county award was presented to Gleneely Colts FC Sports & Leisure Club – the presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.
PICTURED ABOVE: The presentation to Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin GAA Club members and treasurer, Michael McMenamin (centre right), was made at the Texaco Service Station, Muff. Pictured with them was Texaco station manager, Anne Marie McElhinney (centre) and Valero Area Sales Manager, Eugene Coyne (centre left).
