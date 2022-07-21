Search

21 Jul 2022

Naomh Pádraig GAA Club receives cash boost

Naomh Pádraig GAA Club receives cash boost

Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin GAA Club members and treasurer, Michael McMenamin (centre right), was made at the Texaco Service Station, Muff

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Inishowen's Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin GAA Club, County winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, has been presented with a cheque for €5,000 which will be used to repair its winter training facilities so that children in the community can continue to enjoy these social activities year round.

Founded in 1989, Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin GAA Club is based in Ture, Muff and currently plays in the all-county League Division Four.

During the pandemic, the club organised activities so that local children could meet and enjoy themselves in a fun, safe and socially-distanced setting.

Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Donegal county award was presented to Gleneely Colts FC Sports & Leisure Club – the presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

PICTURED ABOVE: The presentation to Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin GAA Club members and treasurer, Michael McMenamin (centre right), was made at the Texaco Service Station, Muff. Pictured with them was Texaco station manager, Anne Marie McElhinney (centre) and Valero Area Sales Manager, Eugene Coyne (centre left).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media