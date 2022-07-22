Further water restrictions in Inishowen due to high demand

Nighttime water restrictions have been put in place on the north Inishowen water supply due to high demand amid dry weather.

Irish Water said it is taking every measure to ensure that supply can keep up with the increased demand but in order to allow reservoir levels to recover restrictions on the supply are essential. The restrictions on the supply are in place between 11pm and 6am.

Earlier this week Irish Water appealed to customers on the Carndonagh mixed and west Inishowen water supplies to conserve water.

Seamus O’Brien of Irish Water said demand on the supply north Inishowen network remains high.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours,” he said.

“We are working with Donegal County Council to lift the restrictions as soon as possible but in the meantime, we are appealing to customers in Donegal to be mindful of how they use their water at home. Do not run taps needlessly, take showers instead of baths and postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.”

Further information on water conservation is available here.