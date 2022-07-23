Search

23 Jul 2022

Emma Doherty and Gemma McGuinness score, but Sligo lose in Galway

Goals from the Donegal pair had Sligo Rovers ahead on two occasions, but Galway WFC scored three times in the second half to take a win in the Women's National League

Emma Doherty and Gemma McGuinness score, but Sligo lose in Galway

Chris McNulty

23 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Donegal duo Gemma McGuinness and Emma Doherty netted for Sligo Rovers on Saturday, but the Bit O’Red fell to defeat at Galway WFC.

McGuinness opened the scoring in the fourth minute, continuing the Greencastle woman’s good form in front of goal.

Bryce Reynolds drew Galway WFC level, but Doherty restored the lead for Sligo on 32 minutes.

Elle O’Flaherty equalised again just before half-time.

Galway WFC took the win thanks to a trio of second-half goals from Jamie Erickson, Shauna Brennan and Becky Walsh.

Alana Doherty and Paula McGrory were also included in the Sligo starting XI.

