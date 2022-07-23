Cockhill Celtic warm up for UCD with summer cup win over Cockhill Celtic Youths

Cockhill Celtic geared up for their FAI Senior Cup clash against UCD with a win over Cockhill Celtic Youths in a quarter-final Letterkenny Community Centre Summer Cup on Saturday.

Cockhill Celtic 5

Cockhill Celtic Youths 2

Corey McBride scored twice with Garbhan Friel, Stephen Duffy and Fionn McClure also on target for Gavin Cullen’s side, who go to Belfield on Friday to face the League of Ireland Premier Division outfit.

For this novel pairing between two teams out of the one club, Cockhill’s USL team weren’t at their strongest with Lee McColgan, who was training with the Republic of Ireland Amateur squad in Dublin, among the absentees.

Friel headed home in the third minute and it was 2-0 when McBride smashed in after a McClure cross caused some panic.

Adam Duffy fired off target after connecting with a McClure cross while Mark Moran teed up Friel, who shot over the top.

Dermot O’Donnell’s Cockhill Celtic Youths, who had an encouraging campaign in the Inishowen League Premier Division last term, pulled one back when Darragh McDermott headed home.

Youths goalkeeper Eoin Colhoun did well to turn over from Moran, who then saw a curling effort crash off a post.

Three goals inside nine minutes at the start of the second half put the game to bed.

McBride clipped in to make it 3-1 before Duffy eaded home from a McClure cross.

The scampering McClure broke down the left and beat Colhoun with a fine finish.

Six minutes from the end, McDermott converted his second of the game to reduce the arrears for the Youths.

Cockhill Celtic: Daniel Houghton, Keegan Hegarty, Adam McCarron, Ronan Doherty, Fionn McClure, Mark Moran, Jimmy Bradley (Paddy Slevin 51), Stephen Duffy, Corey McBride (Daniel Doherty 51), Garbhan Friel (Adam McLaughlin 54), Adam Duffy.

Cockhill Celtic Youths: Eoin Colhoun, Conor Allen, Keith McColgan, Ryan Downey, Michael Noone, Bobby Bradley (Cian Downey 35), Eoin Deery (Conor McDaid 79), Christopher Duffy (Dylan McDaid 68), Darragh McDermott, Killian O’Rourke (Cailum Long 68), Kyle Barrett (Ryan McDaid half-time).

Referee: Marty McGarrigle.