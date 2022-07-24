Search

24 Jul 2022

Georgie Kelly hits fifth pre-season goal as Rotherham get set for Championship

The Tooban man and Rotherham begin life in the Championship next weekend

Georgie Kelly hits fifth pre-season goal as Rotherham get set for Championship

Georgie Kelly has been on form for Rotherham in pre-season.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

24 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Georgie Kelly scored his fifth pre-season goal on Saturday as Rotherham United defeated Crewe Alexandra.

The Tooban man has been in excellent form this summer as Rotherham prepare for life in the Sky Bet Championship.

In April, Kelly hit a memorable debut goal, the strike to seal promotion from League One in a 2-0 win over Gillingham at Priestfield Stadium. Injury had kept Kelly waiting in the wings after his move from Bohemians in January.

The 25-year-old has been showing his worth to Paul Warne, the Millers manager, in pre-season.

Cockhill Celtic warm up for UCD with summer cup win over Cockhill Celtic Youths

Corey McBride netted twice as Gavin Cullen's team advanced to the semi-finals of the Letterkenny Community Centre Summer Cup.

On Saturday, Kelly struct the second goal in a 2-1 win over Crewe at Gresty Road.

Conor Washington opened the scoring after just 40 seconds and Kelly added a second, heading home from a Shane Ferguson cross in the 39th minute. Daniel Agyei pulled a goal back, but the pair of first-half goals secured the win.

Last Tuesday, Kelly netted in a 2-2 draw with Doncaster having scored twice in a 2-0 win over Fleetwood in Croatia. In Rotherham’s opening game of their pre-season campaign, Kelly also bagged a goal in a 4-2 win over Parkgate.

Rotherham get their Championship campaign underway on Saturday when they welcome Swansea City to the New York Stadium.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media