Concern growing for missing mum and child.

25 Jul 2022

PSNI believe missing Derry mother and daughter may have crossed the border

Jacqueline Friars and her five-year-old daughter Scarlet were last seen at around 2.30pm on Sunday in the Shantallow area of Derry

25 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Police in Derry say they are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Jacqueline Friars (39) and her five-year-old daughter Scarlet.

The pair were last seen at around 2.30pm on Sunday in the Shantallow area of the city.

The PSNI believe they may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland in a blue Ford Kuga with a green sticker saying "children on board".

Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair, which was tied up in a ponytail and her two front teeth were missing.

Police and family remain significantly concerned for their safety and welfare and are appealing to Jacqueline or anyone with information on their whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1076 of 24/07/22.

 

 

