Search

25 Jul 2022

'No-brainer': Erin Coyle signs for Derry City

The Moville woman makes the move to the Brandywell from Sligo Rovers

'No-brainer': Erin Coyle signs for Derry City

Erin Coyle has moved to Derry City. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

25 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Erin Coyle says moving to Derry City was a ‘no-brainer’.

The Moville woman has signed for the Candystripes from Sligo Rovers.

Coyle joined Sligo before the start of the Women’s National League season, but has now switched to the Brandywell. 

"It was a no-brainer to come and challenge myself at a club of such stature as Derry City,” said Coyle as she looks ahead to the remainder NIFL season.

Letterkenny boxing coach Rory McShane set for Commonwealth Games

McShane is one of the coaches to the Northern Ireland team competing in Birmingham

Coyle is a Health Science and Physical Activity student at IT Sligo and the midfielder has previously played for Moville Celtic and Greencastle.

She played for the Inishowen girls academy and featured the Gaynor Cup.

Coyle was part of the Moville Community College side who were crowned 2018 and 2019 All Ireland champions and she won the National Cup with Greencastle in 2019.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media