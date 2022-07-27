Search

27 Jul 2022

Charity gig to be held this Friday in Malin for RNLI

Following a very successful charity event in Culdaff last month, the organisers have joined forces with McCleans and Malin RNLI Fundraising Branch to raise some money for the RNLI.

The event will be held on Friday, July 29 at 8pm at McCleans in Malin and will feature the cream of local talent.

Performing on the night will be The Marty and Daves, The Untouchables, The Square Bar Band, Happy Hour, Sean Meehan, and Mark Doherty.

According to Marty Smyth, one of the Organising Committee: “We realised after the last gig what an appetite there was locally for this kind of show, and also what talent we have around us. 

“Kieran from McCleans came to me with the idea of doing something special in Malin town – and doing it for the Lifeboats.

“We were only too happy to help out! Most of the previous artists will be appearing again, although we did have to make a few wee changes due to holidays.  

“It’s going to be a special night – we can’t wait”.

Tickets are on sale now at eventbrite.ie for €10 plus a €1.52 booking fee. If you cannot attend but would like to support the event, you can make a donation on the eventbrite page.

Tickets will be on sale at the gate, provided they're all not sold online.

As the last gig was sold out several days in advance, the organisers are recommending that people book early to avoid disappointment.

The committee would also like to offer our deepest sympathies on the recent passing of John Byrne, who was involved with the Malin RNLI Committee for 29 years, in addition to fundraising for Lough Swilly RNLI and the Irish Coast Guard, Greencastle. 

“John was a highly respected and valuable member of our team, and his legacy will live on,” Maura McClean, Malin RNLI Secretary said.

