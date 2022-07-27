Calling all Fab Four fans - Moville set to host BeatlesFest this weekend

After two years off because of Covid, Moville’s BeatlesFest on the Lough returns this weekend.

It started in 2007 and has run every year except for the two Covid years. It will take place over three days from July 29th to 31st in five different venues in two different towns, Moville and Greencastle. It is Ireland’s only annual BeatlesFest.

There’s added poignancy this year after Paul McCartney’s major success at Glastonbury where he played to 100,000 mostly young people and a huge TV audience.

Top of the Bill at BeatlesFest Moville will be the Brothers Broke who will come over from England for it. They have played and packed out all week the Edinburgh Fringe Festival several times with their show When Judas Met John, looking at the relationship between Bob Dylan and John Lennon and how they influenced each other.

They not only sing the songs but let the audience know what and who inspired the songs. For example, John Lennon asked Bob Dylan what he thought about Beatles songs. Bob Dylan said “They’re good – but they don’t mean anything”. With that advice John then went off and wrote Help! and Paul McCartney wrote Yesterday.

The brothers will be taking their acclaimed show once again to the Edinburgh Fringe this August. Furthermore, they will also be premiering their new show about the song writing styles of John Lennon and Paul McCartney called "Sitting on a Cornflake".

They will premiere Sitting on a Cornflake at Moville’s BeatlesFest before taking it to the Edinburgh Fringe where the shows are all booked out. It will be a great opportunity for Movillians and BeatlesFest visitors to see an advance showing of it in Moville.

Fresh from playing Derry’s Clipper Festival on the Acoustic stage, Derry duo Acoustic Vibes will play the BeatlesFest on the Lough.

Kieran Duffy and Martin Sweeney are joint founders of Derry’s Foyle Folk Club. They are huge Beatles fans and relished the opportunity to play Moville’s BeatlesFest.

Martin said: “I don't really know when I got into the Beatles, they seemed to always have been there throughout my entire life”.

Also among those playing will be New York virtuoso guitarist Michael Thomas and top local act Kevin and Conor.

Organiser, Gerry McLaughlin said: “it is a mouth watering line up this year and it’s great to be back again after Covid disrupted festivals for two long years.

"We have five venues this year, the Corner Bar, McGettigan’s, Rosatos and Rawdons in Moville and the Sean Ti in Greencastle. We hope to expand it even further in future years. There will also be Open Mics which will give Beatles fans an opportunity to play a few tunes themselves ”.

For further info on what takes place and when see www.CraicOn.com