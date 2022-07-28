Search

28 Jul 2022

Covid-19 vaccination clinics to held in Buncrana

The pop-up clinics will take place on Friday and Saturday

The clinics will be held at the Exchange, Castle Avenue, Buncrana

Declan Magee

28 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics are to be held in Buncrana on Friday and Saturday.

First and second doxes as well as first and second boosters will be administered at the clinic from 11am to 5.45pm on both days.

The clinics will be held at the Exchange, Castle Avenue, Buncrana, F93 FE09 and will run on Friday, July 29 and July 30.

Vaccines are available for those aged 12 and over with booster vaccines for those 12 years and older who are deemed immunocompromised and who require an additional dose or their booster second. Booster vaccines are available for those aged 65 and over.

The vaccinations are also available at the Letterkenny Covid-19 vaccination centre at 1b, IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, F92FP83.  

This week Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly accepted NIAC’s recommendations about the future of the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

Donna Carrol, operational site manager at Letterkenny Covid-19 vaccination centre said: “It’s wonderful to see the programme progressing to another phase. While the recommendations are not operational yet, we look forward to implementing them as part of our Autumn Vaccination Programme. We would ask those in eligible cohorts to avail of their primary or booster vaccinations at our pop-up clinics in Buncrana or at our static site in Letterkenny.”

For more information about the Covid-19 vaccine go to www.hse.ie.

